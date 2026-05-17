White House staff have shared a James Bond-style image of Donald Trump online, prompting a wave of ridicule as the US president's silhouette was reimagined as '007' in a mock poster reading 'Make America Great Again.' The image was described as having been posted on official White House social media, though the original post and platform were not specified and could not be independently verified.

007 Meme and the Bond Search

For context, the meme surfaced after Amazon MGM Studios confirmed it was formally searching for the next James Bond, following Daniel Craig's exit from the franchise. The studio, which acquired the Bond rights in February 2025, has brought in veteran casting director Nina Gold to oversee the selection process for the spy's seventh official big-screen incarnation.

Trump's team responded to that search with an image casting the president as a gun-toting, tuxedoed secret agent. The black-and-white mock poster reportedly used the familiar Bond gun-barrel silhouette and '007' branding, but replaced the traditional title treatment with Trump's signature campaign slogan.

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The post appears to have been framed as a tongue-in-cheek suggestion that Trump could fill Craig's shoes as the next Bond. Although there was no clear suggestion that the 45th and 47th president could seriously become the next Bond, the post played on the speculation surrounding the search for the franchise's next lead actor. Whatever the intent, the image immediately collided with the far more sober reality of Amazon MGM's ongoing casting process, which has reportedly shortlisted actors including Jacob Elordi, Callum Turner and Aaron Taylor-Johnson for the role.

In case you missed it, Amazon MGM issued a careful statement to industry outlet Variety when it announced the search. The studio said: 'The search for the next James Bond is underway. While we don't plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we're excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right.' Beyond that, it has not publicly endorsed any candidate, let alone a sitting US president being promoted through memes by his own staff.

Social Media Pushback

If the Trump camp hoped the Bond-style meme would land as playful campaign branding, much of the online response read it as tone-deaf. One user replied: 'Nice meme, and I want America great again too. But I'm not going to pretend everything is great while my wallet is getting hit by gas, inflation, and another foreign conflict.' The critique folded the 007 gag into a wider frustration with economic pressures and foreign policy.

Another commenter wrote: 'Make America Great Again by posting Facebook uncle tier AI images every 6 hours. This is what the people voted for. Not all those promises Trump made during his campaign trail.' That reaction tapped into a growing weariness with the president's steady stream of stylised images, which some voters see as a substitute for policy delivery rather than a supplement to it.

A third user, pointing to the religious and heroic imagery Trump has previously circulated, used the phrase 'Licence to Groom', in an apparent reference to Trump's past association with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The language is harsh, but it underlines how the 007 meme is being interpreted less as harmless fun and more as part of a pattern of grandiose self-portrayal.

None of these critics is an official voice, and their views are anecdotal rather than representative polling. Still, their comments illustrate the way Trump's online brand-building collides with an electorate that is juggling rising costs and geopolitical anxiety.

So far, the White House has not issued a formal statement explaining why the Bond meme was posted, whether it is part of a broader digital strategy, or simply an impulsive upload. As of this writing, there has been no on-record comment from the White House press team regarding the reason for the post.

From 'Jesus Healer' to 007

The news came after a weekend in which Trump also appeared in another dramatic image as the captain of a warship in the Strait of Hormuz. That visual placed him at the centre of a heavily militarised tableau, positioning the president as a steely commander on the high seas.

These images join a swelling catalogue of self-mythologising visuals. Trump previously shared a controversial AI-style picture of himself as a Jesus-like 'healer' performing what appeared to be a miracle on a sickly man. After criticism that he was equating himself with Jesus Christ, he insisted he was actually presenting himself as a doctor, not a religious figure.

He has also circulated an image depicting himself as the Pope. Together, the papal portrait, the supposed miracle worker, the naval captain and now the tuxedoed gunman create a deliberate composite of strength, sanctity and cinematic glamour. The cumulative effect is hard to ignore, especially when these tableaux are arriving on the same feeds where voters increasingly get both their news and their entertainment.

Critics find the imagery narcissistic and disconnected from day-to-day governance. Supporters, on the other hand, often treat the posts as knowing parody, a form of digital fan art that plays into Trump's larger-than-life persona. The frequency of these AI-style or heavily stylised posts is difficult to quantify from the available material, but the examples already in circulation suggest it has become a recurring feature of his visual messaging.

Real 007 Search

For starters, the real world of Bond casting is moving on a very different track. Daniel Craig's departure closes a run that stretches back to Casino Royale, and producers are under pressure to choose a successor who can carry the franchise for years. Nina Gold's appointment adds weight to the process; her track record across prestige television and film suggests Amazon MGM is thinking long term.

The studio has not confirmed any frontrunner. Rumours continue to swirl around Elordi, Turner and Taylor-Johnson, but all of that remains unverified. Amazon MGM's carefully worded statement makes clear that nothing is locked in, and that any name circulating on social media, whether it is a young British actor or an American president in a meme, sits firmly in the realm of speculation.

In that light, the Trump-as-007 poster feels less like a serious pitch and more like a piece of campaign-era performance art. It blurs politics, pop culture and artificial imagery in a way that is increasingly common, yet still jarring when it originates from the highest office in the United States.

No official casting decisions for the next James Bond have been announced at the time of writing, and there is no indication from Amazon MGM Studios that Trump is under consideration. Nothing has been confirmed so far about the future of 007, meaning speculation over who will wear the tuxedo next remains unverified.