Jane Fonda's Committee for the First Amendment has rallied to defend Jimmy Kimmel after President Donald Trump urged ABC to fire the late-night host over a satirical joke about first lady Melania Trump. The group's Monday statement described the move as part of an authoritarian playbook to pressure media and chip away at free speech rights.

It called on ABC to resist such demands and not obey in advance. The intervention has drawn widespread attention as a key moment in ongoing free speech debates.

Trump Demands Kimmel's Firing Amid White House Pressure

President Donald Trump blasted Kimmel for a joke in his monologue that referred to the first lady in terms implying she would soon be a widow. The remark was made during a recent broadcast. Trump wrote on Truth Social that Kimmel should be immediately fired by Disney and ABC. The first lady also urged the network to take a stand.

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The committee said these demands follow the same old, tired, authoritarian playbook: use the weight of government to pressure media outlets to silence speech it disfavours and chip away at First Amendment protections.

Trump's Latest Attack On Jimmy Kimmel: Jane Fonda's Group Urges ABC To Not "Obey In Advance," Says "Satire Is Not A Crime" https://t.co/WJIAhsSLqV — Deadline (@DEADLINE) April 27, 2026

On X, Deadline shared the story, posting that it was Trump's latest attack on Kimmel with Fonda's group urging ABC not to obey in advance. The incident has reignited debates over the boundaries of political comedy in a polarised climate.

Satire Is Not a Crime: The Committee's Defence

The Committee for the First Amendment, led by Jane Fonda, was relaunched last October as a revival of her father Henry Fonda's McCarthy-era committee. It has since accrued over 3,000 entertainment industry members.

'In America, satire is not a crime. The right to mock, to challenge, and yes, to offend those in power, is foundational to democracy,' the group said as reported in a NBC News report. It noted that from late-night television to political cartoons, comedy has long served as a powerful tool to expose hypocrisy, provoke debate, and drive accountability. The committee has also joined opposition from more than 1,000 Hollywood figures to a proposed merger ($111 billion, £82.1 billion) studio merger involving Warner Bros Discovery and Paramount.

'Our answer remains the same: No. We will not obey in advance. And ABC must not, either,' it added. The group has been active in pushing back against various threats to media freedom in recent months including FCC related issues.

Reactions Highlight Divided Views on Comedy and Politics

The statement has prompted mixed reactions across social platforms and in the industry. Supporters have praised the defence of satire as essential to democracy, while critics have questioned the timing of Hollywood's involvement in political disputes. The episode comes amid broader concerns over free speech in broadcasting, with the committee having previously responded to FCC chair threats against broadcasters' coverage of international events.

Industry figures continue to monitor developments closely as the story gains traction. ABC has not yet commented on the controversy. As of Tuesday, the debate over Kimmel's joke and the committee's intervention continues to unfold, with the stand reinforcing that satire is not a crime in America.

The committee framed the episode as a critical test of ABC's resolve, the broader press's independence, and the nation's collective commitment to upholding First Amendment principles.