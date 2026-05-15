Donald Trump told Fox News that Xi Jinping is 'central casting' for the role of a Chinese leader in a Hollywood film, calling him 'very tall' and adding that the Chinese 'tend to be a little bit shorter.'

The remarks came during a wide-ranging interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, broadcast on Thursday night as Trump wrapped up the first day of a two-day state visit to Beijing. The president had just concluded a bilateral meeting with Xi at the Great Hall of the People, covering topics including Taiwan, the Iran war, and trade.

Hannity asked Trump whether his personal relationship with the Chinese president had evolved, and Trump's answer took a notable detour into observations about Xi's physical stature.

Trump's 'Central Casting' Remarks on Xi Jinping Dominate Post-Summit Coverage

Responding to Hannity's question about Xi's negotiating style, Trump described the Chinese leader as serious and direct before pivoting abruptly. 'I think he's a warm person, actually, but he's all business. There's no games. There's no talking about how nice the weather is,' Trump told Hannity. He then compared Xi to a figure a casting director could never manufacture.

'If you went to Hollywood and looked for a leader of China to play a role in a movie, he's central casting. You couldn't find a guy like him,' Trump said. Hannity interjected with the phrase himself before Trump confirmed it. The exchange was candid and unscripted, with Trump adding: 'Even his physical features, you know. He's tall, very tall. And especially for this country, because they tend to be a little bit shorter.'

Trump goes on extended monologue praising Xi Jinping’s body:



"If you went to Hollywood and you looked for a leader of China to play a role in a movie, he's central casting. You couldn't find a guy like him. Even his physical features. He's very tall, especially for this country.… pic.twitter.com/8R3RlWevpF — FactPost (@factpostnews) May 15, 2026

The phrase 'central casting' originates from Central Casting Corporation, a Hollywood agency established in 1925 that historically supplied background extras to film studios. In contemporary usage, it describes someone who so perfectly embodies a role that they appear tailor-made for it. Trump anticipated he would face criticism for the praise. 'I'll get criticised, they always criticise me when I say good things about certain leaders,' he said.

Xi Jinping is reported to stand approximately 178cm (5ft 10in), a detail that attracted commentary given that Trump has long claimed a height of 6ft 3in. Photographs taken during the summit showed the two leaders appearing roughly level in stature.

Xi Jinping as a Hollywood Archetype: Trump's Long-Running Rhetorical Pattern

Thursday night's remarks were not the first time Trump reached for Hollywood metaphors to describe Xi. The pattern stretches back years and has recurred across markedly different political contexts.

In November 2023, at a Mar-a-Lago gala, Trump described Xi in strikingly similar terms. 'He's like a piece of steel, strong, smart. There's nobody in Hollywood who could play the role,' Trump said, according to footage obtained by Heartland Signal. The comments came one day before then-President Joe Biden was due to meet Xi in California.

During a Fox News town hall with Hannity, also in 2023, Trump deployed almost identical language. 'Think of President Xi. Central casting, brilliant guy,' Trump said. 'Smart, brilliant, everything perfect. There's nobody in Hollywood like this guy.' Critics have noted that Trump reserves this brand of admiration for authoritarian leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un.

The consistency of Trump's phrasing across multiple years and settings suggests it is a settled rhetorical posture rather than an off-the-cuff remark. It sits alongside a broader diplomatic vocabulary Trump uses to signal personal warmth towards foreign counterparts, even adversarial ones, as a precondition for deal-making.

Beijing Summit Ends Without Major Breakthroughs Despite Cordial Optics

The remarks about Xi's appearance emerged against the backdrop of a summit characterised by warm optics but limited concrete outcomes. Trump's visit to Beijing, 14-15 May 2026, was the first by a sitting US president since 2017. He arrived to waving children and a formal welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People, and later toured the gardens of Zhongnanhai, the secretive leadership compound of China's ruling Communist Party.

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Trump told Hannity that Xi had agreed not to supply military equipment to Iran, calling it 'a big statement.' The two leaders also discussed the blocked Strait of Hormuz, with Xi indicating he would be willing to help facilitate its reopening. On trade, the White House reported that Beijing agreed to purchase 200 Boeing aircraft and additional volumes of US oil, although no binding trade deal was signed.

Analysts at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies described the visit as 'a relatively modest step toward greater stability and predictability' in the US-China relationship. Average US tariffs on Chinese goods stood at 47.5% following a previous South Korea summit in October 2025, up from 3.1% before Trump's first term, according to the Peterson Institute for International Economics. Two-way goods trade between the countries amounted to roughly $415bn in 2025, down sharply from a 2022 peak of $690bn.

Xi warned Trump on the first day of talks that mishandling China's position on Taiwan could lead to 'clashes and even conflicts.' Secretary of State Marco Rubio later confirmed that US policy on Taiwan remained unchanged following the meeting. No joint communique was issued, and Trump departed Beijing on 15 May 2026 without announcing a formal agreement, though he told reporters the two countries had 'settled a lot of different problems that other people wouldn't have been able to settle.'

Between the diplomacy and the deal-making, it was a throwaway line about Hollywood that generated the widest attention, a reminder that even a high-stakes summit cannot fully contain Trump's rhetorical instincts.