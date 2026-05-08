Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was confronted by a balaclava-clad man near his new home on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on Wednesday evening, 6 May, in an incident that has thrown fresh light on the ex-royal's pared-back security arrangements.

Police said the man, allegedly carrying an offensive weapon, came within yards of Andrew before being arrested at the scene.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Incident Near Marsh Farm

According to accounts given to British media, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had been out walking his dogs near Marsh Farm, his new home on the Sandringham Estate, at around 7.30pm when the incident unfolded on a narrow country lane.

A source said the former prince was about to get into his car, accompanied by a single private protection officer, when a man in a vehicle about 50 yards away suddenly got out. The man, described as wearing a balaclava or ski mask, is understood to have started shouting and then charging towards Andrew down the lane.

The suspect is said to have come within a few metres of Andrew's car while continuing to scream in a threatening way. At that point, the ex-royal's vehicle reportedly sped away, with the man briefly pursuing on foot. It is understood Andrew was left shaken by the encounter but was not injured.

Norfolk Police confirmed that officers were called soon afterwards. A force spokesman said: 'Officers were called to Wolferton shortly after 7.30pm on Wednesday following a report that a man was behaving in an intimidating manner in the village. Officers attended, and the man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and possession of an offensive weapon. He was taken to King's Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning, and remains in custody.'

Police have said the incident is not being treated as terrorism-related. One working line of inquiry is that the suspect may be a 'fixated' individual, a term often used for people who develop an obsessive interest in public figures.

Security Around Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor After HRH Stripped

The confrontation has inevitably revived questions about how secure Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor now is, and where responsibility for his safety really lies.

When he was still a working royal living at the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, Andrew's home sat behind what was often described as a 'ring of steel' of police and palace security.

Sandringham, where he now lives, is not an official royal residence but a private estate inherited by King Charles from the late Queen. That distinction matters. Security on the 20,000‑acre estate is arranged differently, with estate protection operating in close contact with Norfolk Constabulary, but individual occupants are expected to handle elements of their own protection.

A royal source has said the King 'makes a lump sum financial provision to cover Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's living expenses, which includes private security protection, but it is up to him how that sum is allocated or utilised.'

In practice, this leaves Andrew funding his own bodyguards while relying on wider estate measures such as restricted public access and airspace controls.

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Those measures have been tightened in recent years. Flight restrictions were put in place over Sandringham after drones were spotted above the estate during a visit by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, prompting a broader security review.

Jeffrey Epstein Shadow And Andrew's February Arrest

The backdrop to all this is a man whose public standing and official privileges have already been severely eroded by his links to Epstein.

The late financier, who died while awaiting trial on sex‑trafficking charges, maintained networks across business, politics and royalty, and Andrew has long faced questions over the nature of their friendship.

Files released in connection with the Epstein scandal included compromising photographs of Andrew and a series of emails between the pair which, critics argued, showed a far closer relationship than the prince had previously acknowledged.

On 19 February this year, Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office following allegations that he had relayed confidential information to Epstein. Details of the allegations are still being investigated and nothing has been proved in court.

King Charles issued a carefully worded statement hours after that arrest, saying: 'I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation.'

He added: 'Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all. Charles R.'

Buckingham Palace Silent On Security After Sandringham Scare

In the wake of the Sandringham incident, Buckingham Palace has declined to say whether Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's security will be reviewed, repeating its long‑standing line that it does not comment on security matters.

Norfolk Police, meanwhile, have confirmed that statements were taken from witnesses, including Andrew himself and his personal protection officer. What, if anything, the arrested man said during the encounter has not been made public.

The former Duke of York, 66, lost his right to taxpayer-funded Metropolitan Police protection in 2022 after he was stripped of the title 'His Royal Highness' during the civil case brought by Virginia Giuffre.

Andrew paid millions of pounds to settle that claim but admitted no wrongdoing and has repeatedly denied her allegation that he had sex with her when she was 17 and a trafficking victim of Jeffrey Epstein. Since stepping back from public duties, he has relied on private security funded from a lump-sum allowance provided by King Charles.