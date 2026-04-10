Prince Andrew was reportedly left 'absolutely beside himself' on 2 April after two intruders scaled the gate of his new Marsh Farm home on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

Now, he believes that 'he is under real threat' and that 'people out there want him dead.'

The incident is said to have unfolded as the 66-year-old was inspecting Marsh Farm, a five-bedroom farmhouse that is due to become his downgraded residence following his removal from Royal Lodge.

According to the Daily Mail, a red car arrived at the property, and a man and a girl got out, climbed the exterior gate and tried to peer over a fence that is around six feet high. Security staff reportedly intervened quickly, confronting the pair and sending them back to their vehicle.

Security scare at Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Sandringham home after man and girl scale fence outside farmhouse https://t.co/kiIkS2bc1l — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) April 3, 2026

The episode, while apparently brief, has triggered a fresh wave of anxiety around the disgraced royal's security arrangements. A source quoted by the National Enquirer said, 'Andrew is absolutely beside himself over this. He cannot understand how people were able to get that close to the property.'

The same source described the incident as a turning point in his state of mind, arguing that it had intensified what was already a simmering sense of paranoia.

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The 'Serious' Marsh Farm Security Breach

The news came after months of upheaval for Prince Andrew, who has seen his position, public role and living arrangements drastically curtailed in the wake of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

King Charles III stripped him of his HRH style and military titles, and Andrew has not returned to public duties. In October, he was ordered to leave Royal Lodge, the sprawling 30-room residence in Windsor Great Park that had been his home for more than two decades.

Marsh Farm, by contrast, is described as a modest farmhouse that reportedly needs extensive renovation before Andrew can fully move in. It is part of the Sandringham estate in eastern England, better known as the royal family's Christmas retreat than as a home for a senior royal in exile.

🔴Two protesters climbed the fence of the former Duke of York’s Norfolk home, Marsh Farm



Read more about the security breach ⬇️https://t.co/n1HSUyp2BA pic.twitter.com/7l6qzd1UVx — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 3, 2026

To his critics, the move looks like a relatively comfortable demotion. To Andrew, if the source is to be believed, it feels like being pushed into a vulnerable outpost.

'He's convinced this was a serious breach, not just some harmless incident,' the source claimed. 'He says if something isn't done to increase his protection, it's only a matter of time before something worse happens. He believes he's under real threat, that people out there want him dead and he's furious that no one seems to be taking this seriously enough.'

No police investigation or formal report has been cited in the material provided, and there is no confirmation from Norfolk Police or Buckingham Palace about the details of the alleged trespass. In the absence of official comment, all such claims about what happened at Marsh Farm, and about Andrew's private reactions, should be treated with caution and taken with a grain of salt.

'Downgraded Home, Downgraded Protection'

The relocation from Royal Lodge to Marsh Farm has long been portrayed by insiders as a sore point. Andrew is said to have argued that Royal Lodge, with its extensive grounds and dedicated security infrastructure, offered better protection than any smaller property could.

Marsh Farm, however idyllic its setting, does not have the aura or the apparatus of a royal fortress. 'He says this is exactly what he expected to happen when they forced him to move into this dump without the level of security he believes he should have,' the source told the National Enquirer, in a notably blunt characterisation of the farmhouse.

Inside Marsh Farm, the ‘ramshackle swamp' that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor now calls homehttps://t.co/tHzEqLalD6 pic.twitter.com/IHIyNrqFvk — Tatler (@Tatlermagazine) April 8, 2026

Whether or not 'dump' accurately reflects the condition of the property, it does suggest the depth of resentment attributed to him.

The same insider placed responsibility squarely on King Charles. 'He's pointing the finger squarely at his brother for putting him in this position,' they said, adding that Andrew feels Charles and the wider family 'have washed their hands of him and left him a sitting duck.' Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein, but public opinion has hardened, and the palace has shown little appetite to rehabilitate him.

Official palace spokespeople have not publicly addressed claims that Prince Andrew believes his life is in danger, nor have they set out what level of protection he will enjoy once fully installed at Marsh Farm. Security for members of the royal family is generally not discussed in detail for obvious reasons, and decisions are typically handled by a mix of royal household officials, the Metropolitan Police and government departments rather than by the individuals themselves.

The Palace Wants You to Feel Sorry for Andrew. Don’t. https://t.co/xeH4eCmojc . Great piece by Tom Sykes. Call me hard-hearted but all my sources are saying Andrew feels no remorse and sees himself as a victim. Ditto Fergie. I share Tom's belief that Andrew will not face justice… — Andrew Lownie (@andrewlownie) April 8, 2026

What this episode lays bare, at least through the lens of those briefing newspapers, is the collision between a man who still views himself as entitled to the trappings of high royal status and an institution determined to keep him at arm's length. A minor trespass at a quiet farmhouse, swiftly handled by security, would barely register for most homeowners in rural England.

When the homeowner is Andrew, already feeling cast out and scrutinised, it becomes the latest piece of evidence in a story he appears determined to tell, that he has been left exposed, and that if something goes wrong, it will be on the heads of those who pushed him out.