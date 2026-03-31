Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's ex-husband and the late queen's once-favourite son, has reportedly taken up residence in a 'moss-covered' static caravan propped up on bricks in a Sandringham garden, marking yet another blow to his royal standing as of late March 2026. The disgraced duke, exiled from Windsor following Epstein-related scandals, now bides his time there while renovations continue at his designated new home nearby.

Andrew's descent began years ago with his disastrous Newsnight interview and the stripping of his military titles, but the latest Epstein files release in early 2026 triggered fresh probes. He was arrested by Metropolitan Police in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office linked to documents suggesting he shared confidential info with Jeffrey Epstein; he was released pending further inquiry, which continues amid US-UK tensions over unredacted files.

Static Caravan Saga Unfolds at Sandringham

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This is not some Netflix plot twist from The Crown – though it strains credulity enough to make viewers scoff. Sources describe the caravan as a second-hand unit, originally meant for his security detail due to space constraints at Wood Farm, his temporary billet on the Norfolk estate. Yet Andrew has commandeered it, lounging inside what one insider calls a 'novel' setup for the man who once lorded over Royal Lodge's 30 rooms.

He is said to relish the simplicity, perhaps evoking his Royal Navy days if one overlooks a lifetime of unapologetic luxury. 'It's novel for him,' a source quipped, as if roughing it in a £26,000 brick-propped relic counts as character-building. Bizarre hardly covers it; the white static home squats in the garden like a discarded toy, moss creeping over its flanks, a perfect emblem of his provisional, past-its-prime existence. King Charles funded it from Andrew's living allowance, yet the optics suggest a poetic downfall – outdated, displaceable, finished.

Meanwhile, Marsh Farm, the modest five-bedroom farmhouse designated as his permanent residence, teases completion but remains stalled. Photos show a Sky dish bolted on, plush carpets laid, and three fine art lorries arriving last week with priceless pieces from Royal Lodge. Landscaping is finished and security gates gleam at the entrance. Yet the delay persists, reportedly due to Andrew's meddling, with bills submitted to the King for curtain tweaks and luxury movers for heirlooms, turning what should have been a swift transition into an ego-fuelled farce.

Inside the Humiliating Royal Lodge Eviction

Royal Lodge now stands empty, its furnishings and staff gone after Andrew finally surrendered the lease last autumn under mounting pressure. The king, sources say, has no qualms about moving him out of Wood Farm swiftly, reclaiming it for estate guests regardless of Marsh Farm's delays.

Charles reportedly watches the art vans rolling through sleepy Norfolk lanes with dismay, especially amid active police scrutiny, damaging enough without the extravagant display. Just two months ago, Andrew was seen riding through Windsor Great Park or waving from his Range Rover, seemingly deluding himself that the storm had passed. Now, confined at Sandringham to avoid public attention following the Epstein revelations, visitors such as his daughter Beatrice trickle in, but the setup strains family stays, with daughters and grandchildren sometimes spilling into the caravan for overflow. Estate staff pitch in reluctantly, while his own team has dwindled.

The king's patience frays as bills mount and headlines fester. Andrew's police troubles complicate matters. He was arrested on 19 February at his home, questioned for 12 hours over Epstein-related issues, and then released on bail. UK authorities are pursuing US DOJ documents, but Trump-era reluctance hampers progress, with former prosecutors warning that prosecution hinges on compelling Washington to cooperate. He denies all Epstein ties, yet the investigation continues, casting a shadow over every move.