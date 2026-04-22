Prince Andrew reportedly insisted on a grand procession through Windsor for Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank in 2018. The request allegedly left the groom in distress, with concerns over empty streets amid Andrew's declining public popularity.

'The groom was alarmed that Andrew insisted on a procession through Windsor, afraid that no one would be there to cheer them,' according to Hugo Vickers, a royal biographer. 'But Windsor loves a procession and there was a good crowd.'

Did Andrew Demand a Grandiose Wedding for Eugenie?

Detailing the wedding drama in his book Queen Elizabeth II: A Personal History, Vickers claimed Andrew also 'persuaded' a company to document the event. Andrew was allegedly 'annoyed' that the wedding did not receive the same level of publicity as that of other royal relatives.

Andrew pushed for a grandiose royal wedding, complete with a security detail and public pomp. The entire affair was estimated to have cost between £370,000 and £1.48 million ($500,000 and $2 million), according to Town & Country.

Wedding Expenses Draw Backlash from Critics

Anticipating the event's expenses, part of which were expected to be funded by British taxpayers, more than 40,000 people signed a petition to the House of Commons requesting that the wedding be paid for in full by the royal family.

'We petition the House of Commons to urge the Government to commit no public money to the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, and to publish a report of all costs to taxpayers,' the petition read. 'The estimated £2 million for security is just the tip of the royal wedding iceberg,' a campaign spokesperson also claimed.

Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on 12 October 2018. Diplomatic protection officers were stationed inside Windsor Castle, while Thames Valley Police handled public security, according to the BBC.

Why Eugenie Kept a Low Profile After the Wedding Ceremony

Eugenie has since kept a low profile alongside her sister Beatrice. Both were noticeably absent from celebrations marking the late Queen Elizabeth II's centenary, recently attended by key members of the royal family.

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Eugenie and Beatrice have repeatedly expressed their love for their grandmother, both sharing heartfelt tributes in September 2022 shortly after Queen Elizabeth's passing. 'You were our matriarch, our guide, our loving hand on our backs leading us through this world,' they wrote. 'You taught us so much and we will cherish those lessons and memories forever.'

'The world mourns you and the tributes would really make you smile. They are all too true of the remarkable leader you are,' they added. 'We're so happy you're back with Grandpa. Goodbye dear Grannie, it has been the honour of our lives to have been your granddaughters and we're so very proud of you.'

The sisters reportedly skipped Queen Elizabeth's 100th birthday celebrations to ensure the focus remained solely on their grandmother, according to the Express. They were said to be concerned that their presence would invite renewed attention to Andrew's recent controversy.

Prince Andrew, now formally known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was arrested on 19 February on suspicion of misconduct in public office. His arrest followed investigations into his past ties with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. He has not been charged with a criminal offence and has categorically denied the allegations against him.