Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco turned heads at the Los Angeles Lakers game on Sunday, but not all the attention was for their sweet PDA. The newlyweds packed on the affection as the Lakers faced the New Orleans Pelicans at Crypto.com Arena, with Gomez planting a tender kiss on her husband's cheek. Fans immediately noticed the contrast in Blanco's reaction, creating an awkward yet amusing courtside moment that social media could not resist discussing.

Sweet PDA on Display

The couple did not hold back affection during the game. Blanco tenderly rested his hand on Gomez's leg as she leaned in for a kiss. At another point, Gomez rested her head on his shoulder, and both were seen smiling, chatting, and enjoying the match. One witness noted: 'They were clearly in high spirits and very close throughout the game.' Their display of intimacy highlighted their comfort and joy as newlyweds, nearly two years after their first public date at a Lakers game on January 3, 2024.

The Awkward Interaction

Despite their public affection, a slightly awkward moment stole fans' attention. Blanco appeared to shy away from Gomez's hand at one point, prompting viewers to joke online. Twitter reactions captured the moment: 'Chasing Benny Blanco has to be the most embarrassing thing ever,' wrote one user, while another added: 'The way she is all over him and he hates it, Selena Gomez loves embarrassing herself.'

Yet, the awkwardness quickly flipped when a fan approached Gomez for a photo. Blanco, who had previously dodged her hand, eagerly jumped in to join the fan picture. Fans commented: 'He did not want to hold her hand, but as soon as he saw her taking a pic with a fan, he ran to join in... interesting.' The moment showed Blanco's playful side and added a touch of humour to the couple's courtside appearance.

Fashion Forward Courtside

Gomez and Blanco did not wear traditional Lakers gold and purple, opting instead for chic and contrasting outfits. Styled by Erin Walsh, Gomez sported all-black attire including a racer-back tank paired with a flowing, high-waist maxi-skirt. She layered an ultra-padded coat over her shoulders, removing it during the most exciting plays. Blanco opted for casual yet structured pieces, balancing Gomez's dramatic flair.

Gomez also debuted a standout accessory, the Versace Greca Goddess Mini Bag, a rare find from the Fall 2022 line, featuring buttery soft patent leather, gold hardware, and a top-flap closure. Fans noted its high value and scarcity, currently listed on second-hand sites for upwards of $1,000.

Fans and Social Media React

Social media buzzed with reactions to the couple's courtside antics. Fans alternated between swooning at their affection and teasing the small awkward moment. One observer wrote: 'Getting ridiculed by Benny Blanco of all people is crazy.' Others focused on Gomez's outfit and overall courtside style, praising her Versace bag and layered coat.

The pair's mix of intimacy, glamour, and humour created a memorable sports date for both the Lakers crowd and online viewers. As the Lakers defeated the New Orleans Pelicans, Gomez and Blanco's courtside energy seemed to bring an extra spark to the front row, reminding fans that celebrity PDA can be charming, entertaining, and occasionally awkward all at once.