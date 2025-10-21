Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have been married for more than a decade, but reports now suggest their relationship may be going through a rough patch. Sources say the couple has been finding it difficult to reconnect after years of tension in their relationship.

Despite putting on a united front in public, insiders reveal that behind closed doors, Justin and Jessica are actually dealing with growing emotional distance. Busy schedules, career pressures, and personal changes are reportedly taking a toll on their once-solid marriage.

Why Their Marriage Is Allegedly On the Brink of Collapse

Insiders close to the couple say that growing work demands, personal challenges, and a lack of affection have made them feel like they no longer connect the way they once did. They added that the changes in their bond have been gradual, with the couple growing apart as their lives and priorities continue to shift.

Biel has been focusing on balancing her growing career and family responsibilities, while Timberlake is said to be concentrating on reviving the level of success he achieved in his late 20s and 30s. The latter is also doing nothing to help expand her production company so she can be one of the top-level big guns in Hollywood.

Sources suggest that having separate goals and priorities has started to create a divide between the two, putting strain on their relationship. They believe the spark that once defined their relationship is fading.

'It's a recipe for a pretty miserable marriage and it's the biggest reason they don't spend nearly as much time socializing with their couple friends the way they used to when they were young parents,' the source told Star Magazine. 'Individually, they're totally fine to be around, but when they're together, you can feel the tension.'

'You get the sense that one more crisis, or one more little screw-up by Justin, and the whole thing falls apart,' the source added.

Where Things Really Stand for Justin and Jessica: Will They Call It Quits or Work Things Out?

While rumors of a split between Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel continue to hug the headlines, the truth is - their relationship is intact. It may be true that their marriage could be under pressure at some point but they did not give up on their marriage but rather work on their issues to stay together with their kids.

In fact, contrary to the speculations, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are 'happy and united' because they are focused on family, as per PEOPLE. The two are said to be 'very committed to their marriage,' especially after the Bye Bye Bye singer was diagnosed with Lyme disease and recently went on a concert tour.