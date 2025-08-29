Selena Gomez has shared photographs from her bachelorette celebration in Mexico, confirming a weekend spent with her closest circle of friends ahead of her wedding to record producer Benny Blanco.

The event, held in Cabo San Lucas, featured yacht outings, beachside dinners and personalised décor, with Blanco staging his own bachelor weekend in Las Vegas at the same time.

A Private Celebration in Cabo

Gomez, 33, documented the weekend through social media posts, giving fans a rare look into the pre-wedding festivities. Images showed her in bridal-themed outfits, including a white bikini and veil, as well as a pearl halter dress.

The celebrations included dinner gatherings and dancing, with rooms decorated with heart-shaped balloons and signage reading 'Mrs Levin' — a nod to Blanco's legal surname, Levin.

Among those present were long-time friends Raquelle Stevens, Ashley Cook and Courtney Lopez, as well as Gomez's cousin Priscilla Marie. The group was seen on a yacht excursion and at candlelit gatherings.

Blanco, 37, held his bachelor weekend separately in Las Vegas, staying at the Venetian's Chairman Villa, which is priced at approximately £19,000 ($25,000) per night.

But Where is Taylor Swift?

One of the most striking details from the photos was the absence of Taylor Swift, Gomez's long-standing best friend. The singer, 35, did not appear in any images from the Cabo weekend.

Industry outlets reported that Swift's absence was not due to a falling out. According to reports, Swift had just announced her engagement to American football player Travis Kelce days earlier and was occupied with related commitments.

Analysts also suggested that Swift may have chosen to remain low-profile during the private celebrations, to allow Gomez to remain the focus of attention. Neither Swift nor Gomez has issued a public statement addressing her absence.

Despite not attending the bachelorette party, Swift is expected to be involved in the wedding itself. Swift even jokingly offered to be a flower girl when Gomez announced her engagement on social media. It's not surprising that fans believe she will be on the guest list.

A Longstanding Friendship

Gomez and Swift's friendship has spanned more than a decade, with both singers openly supporting one another during public and private challenges.

In past interviews, Gomez has described Swift as a constant source of personal support, saying: 'She has shown up for me in ways I would never have expected.'

The absence from the Cabo celebrations, therefore, drew notice from fans, with social media discussion centring on the timing of Swift's engagement and her relationship with Kelce.

While the bachelorette party confirms that wedding plans are moving forward, key details remain undisclosed.

Neither Gomez nor Blanco has confirmed a date or venue for the ceremony. However, speculation suggests a September wedding, with Montecito, California, mentioned as a possible location.

The couple, who announced their engagement in 2024, have largely kept details private. The Cabo weekend offered only controlled glimpses, in keeping with Gomez's limited use of public social media in recent years.