Cristiano Ronaldo and his fiancée Georgina Rodríguez have acquired two luxury villas in Saudi Arabia, expanding their property holdings in the kingdom where the footballer plays for Al-Nassr. The Cristiano Ronaldo Saudi villa deal involves properties at the exclusive Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, with a combined value starting from £6.2 million ($8.3 million).

The purchase highlights Ronaldo's affinity for the region since joining the Saudi Pro League in 2023. At 40, the Portuguese star, recently named football's first billionaire, continues to invest in high-end real estate.

The Nujuma Ritz-Carlton Reserve

Situated on a private island 26km off Saudi Arabia's west coast in the Red Sea, Nujuma is part of a major development project and is accessible only by chartered boat or seaplane. The resort boasts 63 solar-powered villas, with 20 built over the water and connected by a circular elevated walkway.

These ultra-luxury accommodations are designed to harmonise with the natural environment, using tactile materials like stone, carved timber, and burnished metals. Ronaldo and Rodríguez chose a three-bedroom villa for family gatherings and a two-bedroom option for romantic getaways. Each features panoramic windows, open living and dining spaces, private plunge pools, sundecks, and telescopes for stargazing under Saudi's clear skies.

The starting price per villa is £3.1 million ($4.1 million), although the exact sum paid by the couple has not been revealed. They rank among the inaugural buyers, drawn to the resort's emphasis on serenity, exclusivity, and unspoiled beauty.

Features of the Luxury Hideaways

The villas at Nujuma incorporate innovative design elements, such as overwater structures inspired by coral formations and positioned on soft white sands or above turquoise waters. Residents have access to an array of premium facilities, including a full-service spa offering Ayurvedic treatments, a diving centre for exploring the vibrant marine life, and an astronomical observatory for viewing the star-filled skies free from light pollution.

Ronaldo, expressing his attachment, said 'From the moment we first visited, Georgina and I felt a connection with the island and its natural beauty – it's a place where we feel at peace. Now we have a home here, we can enjoy quality time with family in complete privacy and serenity any time we like.'

The properties ensure utmost privacy, enabling the high-profile family to relax without intrusion. This acquisition fits seamlessly into Ronaldo's lifestyle, allowing him to balance his demanding career with rejuvenating family moments in opulent surroundings. The deal has garnered attention online, hardly a surprise for one of sport's most followed figures.

Ronaldo's Wealth and Property Portfolio

As the first footballer to reach billionaire status, with a net worth of £1.04 billion ($1.39 billion), Ronaldo's investments extend across international real estate. His collection includes a waterfront mansion in Portugal, apartments in Spain, a villa in Italy, and a recently acquired palace in Dubai.

The new Saudi villas complement his current residence in a private Riyadh compound, where he lives during the season. On X, the Daily Mail Celebrity account shared the news of the purchase, igniting discussions among fans about his lavish lifestyle.

The Cristiano Ronaldo Saudi villa deal not only solidifies his ties to the kingdom but also spotlights Saudi Arabia's burgeoning luxury tourism sector. As of 19 December 2025, reports suggest the couple is considering additional investments at Nujuma, with more information expected soon.