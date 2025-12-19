Nikki Bella, 42, has triggered fresh dating rumours after appearing alongside Eagles player Cooper DeJean, 22, during a recent trip to Philadelphia. The rumours started circulating one year after Bella's split from former Dancing With the Stars professional Artem Chigvintsev. Neither Bella nor DeJean has confirmed a romantic relationship, but social media reaction has been swift and divided.

Bella documented the visit in an Instagram Reel showing her attending the Eagles vs Las Vegas Raiders game at Lincoln Financial Field. Wearing a black Eagles bomber jacket and a brown bucket hat, she appeared relaxed as she moved through the stadium. The footage showed her exploring a VIP lounge, celebrating with friends in a suite, and walking along the field before taking a sideline seat.

Dating Rumours

The moment that drew the most attention came later in the Reel, when Bella included footage of herself posing inside DeJean's locker. She smiled as the Eagles secured a 31–0 victory, a clip that fans quickly shared across platforms.

After the game, the celebration continued at a bar, where DeJean was seen posing closely with Bella. The WWE star, a long-time Eagles supporter, was also filmed dancing with friends during the night out.

Bella captioned the Reel with the message, 'So blessed for the people around me, new friends and old, who make life so special and fun.' She later added, 'And as always Fly Eagles Fly! Truly THE city of brotherly love!' The captions did not mention DeJean by name.

Alongside the Reel, Bella shared an Instagram carousel highlighting moments from the trip. These images included posing with the Eagles mascot, views from her sideline seats, and photos of her toasting with friends. Notably, DeJean did not appear in the carousel, despite featuring in the earlier video.

Beyond the Philadelphia visit, fans noted that Bella and DeJean follow each other on social media. They have also recently liked and commented on each other's posts. These interactions, while public, have not included any statements confirming a relationship.

Representatives for both Bella and DeJean did not immediately respond to requests for comment. As it stands, the pair have not addressed whether they are dating or simply new friends.

Internet Reaction To The 20-Year Age Gap

Much of the online response has focused on the 20-year age difference between Bella and DeJean. Some comments criticised the way headlines framed the situation, accusing outlets of age-shaming Bella. One comment read, 'The way they're not only trying to age shame her but also paint her in a predatory light.'

Other users pushed back against the assumption that the two are dating at all. One post stated, 'Why are you implying that they're dating? It's very strange.' Another pointed out Bella's long-standing support for the Eagles and described DeJean as an outgoing player who often engages with fans.

Why are you implying that they’re dating? It’s very strange. Nikki is a huge lifelong Eagles fan & Cooper just so happens to be a very outgoing guy. Stop being weird https://t.co/JkLkK8127T — 💖💖 (@AnnetteReid247) December 18, 2025

Supportive voices were also prominent, with some dismissing the controversy entirely. One comment said, 'Both adults. Both happy. It's their lives, not yours.' Others focused on DeJean's rising NFL profile, joking that he was 'winning on and off the field'.

Bella's Relationship History

If confirmed, this would mark Bella's first public relationship since ending her marriage to Chigvintsev, 43, last year. The former couple share a son, Matteo, who is five years old. Bella was previously engaged to fellow WWE star John Cena, with that relationship ending in 2018.