Zebra frontman Randy Jackson has criticised President Donald Trump's second administration, describing the political situation in the United States as 'like a nightmare'.

The American rock musician also revealed his intention to vote for Democrats in the 3 November midterm elections during a radio interview on 25 October 2026.

For context, Jackson, 71, was appearing on The Card King Sports and Variety Show, which airs on KMET 1490 AM. The conversation initially focused on his band's long career before turning to American politics and the forthcoming congressional elections.

According to a transcript published by Blabbermouth, Jackson expressed frustration with the administration's direction, including its foreign policy and handling of international conflicts.

Randy Jackson Criticises Donald Trump and Reveals His Voting Plans

Jackson made his political position clear when discussing the divisions shaping American public life. 'I'm voting blue, straight up and down,' he said, confirming his intention to support Democratic candidates in the midterm elections.

The musician described an increasingly polarised political atmosphere, suggesting that party loyalty had become almost religious for some Americans. He also questioned the conduct of senior government officials and expressed concern about developments in Washington.

Jackson acknowledged that speaking openly about politics could alienate some of his supporters.

'You lose half your fans when you start talking politics,' he said.

Despite that concern, the Zebra singer continued to discuss his political views. He suggested that some voters might be reconsidering their support for Trump's administration, although he offered no polling evidence to establish such a shift.

His criticism extended to foreign policy, particularly the administration's approach to Russia and Ukraine.

Jackson accused Trump of being too accommodating towards Russian President Vladimir Putin while taking a position he believed was unfavourable to Ukraine. He also raised concerns about the Iran war.

Those statements reflected Jackson's assessment of the administration's policies rather than independently established findings about Trump's intentions.

The singer also questioned whether the president had fulfilled the promises made to voters, describing his disappointment with the administration's direction. 'For me, it's like a nightmare,' Jackson said.

Despite his strong opinions, Jackson avoided predicting the outcome of the midterm elections. He acknowledged that previous polling had proved unreliable and said the balance of power in Congress remained uncertain.

Donald Trump Criticism Comes Ahead of November Midterm Elections

Jackson's remarks came just over a week before Americans were due to vote in the 3 November 2026 midterm elections.

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 Senate seats are being contested. The results will determine the composition of the next Congress during the final two years of Trump's current presidential term.

Although Jackson expressed support for Democratic candidates, he did not claim to know whether the party would gain control of either chamber.

His decision to speak publicly about politics also drew attention to the relationship between musicians and their audiences.

Jackson has spent decades performing with Zebra, the American rock band he formed alongside bassist and keyboardist Felix Hanemann and drummer Guy Gelso in 1975.

The group originated in New Orleans before relocating to Long Island, New York, in 1977. It subsequently developed a loyal following through years of live performances.

Zebra released its self-titled debut album in 1983, with producer Jack Douglas helping the group establish its recorded sound.

During the radio interview, Jackson reflected on the band's longevity, crediting the relationship between its original members and their continued commitment to performing.

He described their connection as resembling a family, noting that years of working together had strengthened their musical partnership.

That relationship with audiences offers context for Jackson's acknowledgement that discussing divisive political issues can carry consequences for performers.

Randy Jackson's Trump Remarks Coincide With Zebra's New Album

Jackson's political comments emerged as Zebra prepared to release its fifth studio album, Zebra V, on 13 November 2026.

The record marks the band's first new studio album in 23 years and features its longstanding original line-up.

Recorded at Jackson's and Gelso's home studios, the project also involved veteran producer Jack Douglas. Its lead single, 'Walk With You', was co-written by Jackson and Kiss musician Paul Stanley.

The band has also outlined plans to tour in support of the album, continuing a musical partnership spanning more than five decades.

While the interview included criticism of Trump, much of Jackson's appearance concerned Zebra's music and the group's continuing work together.

The singer ultimately encouraged Americans to participate in the forthcoming election, regardless of their political preferences.

He expressed hope for strong voter turnout and referred to the extensive political advertising he had encountered in New York.

Jackson said he intended to cast his own ballot, while acknowledging that the election's outcome remained uncertain.