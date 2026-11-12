Supermodel Kendall Jenner and Australian actor Jacob Elordi were photographed sharing an affectionate kiss during a relaxed coffee date in New York City on 8 November 2026.

Captured on camera while sitting together on a residential stoop, the candid moment reported by E! News offers the clearest public glimpse yet into a romance that first sparked speculation in April.

The 31-year-old fashion icon and the 29-year-old Frankenstein star appeared entirely at ease in coordinated casual outfits and matching sunglasses, with Jenner leaning in to kiss Elordi while taking a telephone call.

Although the pair have recently stepped out together at high-profile industry events including Paris Fashion Week and the Academy Museum Gala, the quiet Manhattan outing contrasts with their longstanding caution around celebrity publicity.

Both stars have previously voiced strong reservations about subjecting their personal lives to relentless public commentary, recalling Jenner's 2019 warning that bringing private relationships into the public can get 'so much messier'.

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Share a Kiss Over Coffee

The pair spent part of Sunday sitting together on a stoop, surrounded by autumn leaves, while waiting for coffee. Photographs described by E! News show Elordi placing a hand on Jenner's knee before she embraced him and rested her chin on his shoulder.

The pictures capture a brief display of affection, rather than a statement about how the pair intend to define their relationship publicly.

Their clothes reflected the casual setting. Jenner wore a green utility jacket, an animal-print scarf, boot-cut jeans and brown leather boots. She carried a burgundy tote, while Elordi chose a white hoodie, dark jeans and white trainers.

His recently dyed blond hair was mostly hidden beneath a black beanie and the hood of his sweatshirt. The two also wore matching sunglasses, a small coordinated detail in their otherwise casual outfits.

The photographs, credited to The Image Direct, captured a quieter outing than the red-carpet appearances that have also drawn attention to them.

E! News reported that Elordi had supported Jenner during Paris Fashion Week. The pair also attended the Academy Museum Gala together, another occasion that put their relationship in the public eye.

For Jenner, whose career has unfolded before television audiences and fashion photographers, the contrast is familiar. Being seen together is one thing. Explaining a relationship to strangers is quite another.

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi's Earlier Privacy Remarks Resurface

In a 2019 interview with Vogue Australia, Jenner described friendships and relationships as especially personal. She said that 'bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier,' a remark made years before she was linked to Elordi.

Her comments concerned the pressure of exposing private relationships to outside opinions, not this particular romance. The New York photographs do not establish that she has changed her position on what she wants to share.

Jenner has been romantically linked to basketball player Devin Booker and musician Bad Bunny. Elordi previously dated Joey King, Kaia Gerber and Olivia Jade, according to E! News. Both arrived at this relationship already familiar with public curiosity about their personal lives.

The two have gradually become more visible together since the first reports in April. Yet their appearances offer only a limited view of what happens between them away from cameras.

Elordi expressed similar reservations about publicity during a 2020 interview with Vanity Fair. His comments predated the romance with Jenner, but described why he found the scrutiny uncomfortable.

He wanted a relationship to feel 'genuine and real,' he explained. Yet 'when people are watching and talking about it, it makes it a little bit difficult.'