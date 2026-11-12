Employees of WWE and UFC's parent company fear they could lose their jobs weeks before Christmas if they refuse to travel to Saudi Arabia, where missile and drone attacks have raised serious safety concerns.

Several workers at TKO Group Holdings are considering refusing assignments in Riyadh, according to a report by Ben Fowlkes of Uncrowned, published by Yahoo Sports. The employees, who spoke anonymously over fears of retaliation, accused company executives of prioritising lucrative sporting events over staff safety.

One worker described the choice as having to 'fly into a war zone or risk getting fired before Christmas.'

There is no confirmation that TKO has threatened to dismiss employees for refusing to travel.

Missile Strikes Raise Fears Among WWE and UFC Workers

The concerns intensified after WWE held its Crown Jewel event in Riyadh on 7 November, despite escalating attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels. The following day, debris from intercepted missiles damaged several floors of Aramco Tower in Riyadh's financial district. Saudi authorities reported no casualties.

The incident came weeks after an attack on King Khalid International Airport on 10 October killed at least 12 people and injured more than 300. On 23 October, the US State Department updated its existing Level 3 'Reconsider Travel' advisory for Saudi Arabia, warning of missile and drone attacks, armed conflict and terrorism.

It also ordered non-emergency US government personnel and their families to leave the country over security concerns.

Other major sporting events have been disrupted by the security crisis. The Six Kings Slam tennis tournament was moved to December, while the PIF Saudi International golf tournament was postponed indefinitely, with organisers citing logistical and organisational challenges.

TKO, however, has maintained its schedule, with Zuffa Boxing set to hold an event on 14 November and UFC Fight Night scheduled for 5 December.

Workers Accuse TKO of Putting Profits Before Safety

Several employees told Uncrowned they had received insufficient information about emergency procedures or alternative arrangements should another attack occur. One worker said they had not received detailed safety instructions for the 5 December UFC event, raising questions about the company's contingency plans for production crews.

Another accused executives of placing revenue above employee welfare, describing the decision to continue holding events as 'all about greed'.

The company acknowledged that its financial outlook depends partly on proceeding with scheduled events in the Middle East.

'The anticipated performance assumes that the Company stages all live events, including those in the Middle East region, as currently planned,' TKO stated in its earnings release.

TKO Executives Insist Employee Safety Comes First

During an internal company meeting on 28 October, TKO president and chief operating officer Mark Shapiro reportedly assured employees that management would cancel or postpone events if the security situation worsened.

'Of course, business is important, but humanity is most important,' Shapiro told employees, according to audio reported by POST Wrestling.

Nevertheless, some workers remain unconvinced. Current and former employees also criticised what they described as poor treatment and inadequate consideration for production crews.

With two more Saudi events approaching, workers remain uncertain whether refusing to travel could put their jobs at risk, even as company executives insist that employee safety comes before business.