Juan Atkins, the Detroit techno pioneer, died aged 64 after being found unresponsive in a Mexico City hotel before a scheduled performance on Saturday, 31 October 2026. His agency, Greensmith Artists, confirmed his death the following day, saying he had been taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

His death came after more than four decades of work that helped shape electronic dance music. Through Cybotron, Model 500 and the Belleville Three, Atkins helped establish Detroit's sound and influenced musicians around the world.

Juan Atkins Found Unresponsive Before Mexico City Show

A Greensmith Artists representative told Resident Advisor that Atkins was discovered unresponsive in his hotel room before his performance at YuYu Cine Club on 31 October. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The agency announced his death on 1 November, while subsequent obituaries recorded 31 October as his date of death. The announcement did not establish the precise time of death, leaving a distinction between when he died and when his death was confirmed publicly.

Greensmith Artists did not disclose a cause of death. No verified explanation of the circumstances in which Atkins was found unresponsive has been made public.

Atkins had continued performing internationally shortly before his death. On 23 October, he appeared at Amsterdam Dance Event alongside his daughter, Milan Ariel Atkins, who is also a techno artist.

The performance marked four decades of Detroit techno, bringing together musicians associated with the genre's development. It was one of Atkins' final public appearances before the Mexico City booking.

How Juan Atkins Helped Shape Detroit Techno

Born in Detroit on 12 September 1962, Atkins grew up in nearby Belleville, Michigan. There, he met Derrick May and Kevin Saunderson, who later joined him in the influential group known as the Belleville Three.

In the early 1980s, Atkins formed Cybotron with Richard Davis, also known as Rik Davis. Their synthesiser-driven recordings combined electronic percussion, funk influences and futuristic production techniques.

The duo released Enter in 1983. The album featured 'Clear', a track that became an influential recording in Detroit's emerging electronic music scene.

After leaving Cybotron, Atkins established the Metroplex label in 1985 and released solo recordings under the name Model 500. His track 'No UFOs' helped define the developing techno sound.

Metroplex also became part of Detroit techno's independent music infrastructure. The label enabled Atkins' recordings to reach DJs and club audiences beyond the mainstream record industry of the time.

He also recorded as Infiniti and collaborated with German musician Moritz von Oswald as Borderland. The partnership produced albums in 2013 and 2016.

Atkins was widely credited with introducing the term 'techno' to describe Detroit's electronic sound. His 1988 recording 'Techno Music' helped establish the genre's name internationally.

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield paid tribute in an official statement on 1 November. 'As a teenager with a synthesizer and a big idea, he imagined what the music of the future could be,' Sheffield said. 'Then he built it.'

German DJ Sven Väth also remembered Atkins as a musician ahead of his time. 'His unique fusion of futuristic sounds, soul, funk and electronic machines opened doors to an entirely new musical universe,' Väth wrote.

According to The Guardian's obituary, published on 10 November, Atkins is survived by his wife, Dewey, his daughter, Milan Ariel Atkins, and three brothers. Milan Ariel regularly performed alongside her father, including at their Amsterdam appearance in October, eight days before his death.