Tom Hanks has been the subject of renewed online rumours suggesting his health is failing. The award-winning actor has also been falsely linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in a series of claims that have circulated widely online.

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Photos of a thinner-looking Hanks have been shared across social media, with some online commenters claiming he is battling a life-threatening illness. None of these claims has any concrete basis, but it is worth examining where they originated.

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks is 'dying from kuru' after consuming human flesh in 'blood-soaked cannibal feasts', according to bombshell Epstein files.



The documents also reveal that Hanks' addiction to adrenochrome has left the actor riddled with AIDS.https://t.co/EzoOTSXVMU — TPV Sean (@tpvsean) April 18, 2026

Tom Hanks Allegedly Battling Multiple Serious Illnesses

People's Voice, a conspiracy and disinformation website with a documented history of fabricated celebrity stories, published an article claiming Hanks is fighting for his life after contracting kuru, a rare, incurable neurodegenerative prion disease. The site alleged this was transmitted through ritualistic cannibalism and that Hanks had also been diagnosed with AIDS.

The site further claimed that a heavily redacted Epstein file revealed Hanks overdosed on adrenochrome while filming in Australia during the COVID-19 pandemic. It also claimed Hanks' DNA was inserted into COVID-19 vaccines as part of an occult ritual, claims for which no evidence has been provided.

A screenshot of a page from the Epstein files does confirm a mention of Hanks' name. However, it contains nothing related to any of the alleged illnesses or rituals described by People's Voice.

Netizens Convinced Tom Hanks' Health is Failing

Despite a complete lack of evidence, some online commenters appeared to believe the People's Voice claims. Others linked Hanks to Epstein based on the screenshot. Online commenters who appeared to accept the claims expressed hostility toward Hanks, with some making graphic remarks that have since been widely condemned.

Hoping he dies a VERY LONG & PAINFUL DEATH. His movies will live on enjoyed by those accepting the man on the screen isn't him. He used God given talent to find the 'Dark Side'' — Don Miller (@Panam1957) April 18, 2026

'Hoping he dies a VERY LONG & PAINFUL DEATH. His movies will live on enjoyed by those accepting the man on the screen isn't him. He used God given talent to find the 'Dark Side',' one person wrote.

By flesh and blood he consumed so he will be consumed by the same means — Balance (@mainemusicfreak) April 18, 2026

'By flesh and blood he consumed so he will be consumed by the same means,' another person wrote.

I don’t doubt it at all. I think he is one evil MFer. But I never saw those files about Tom Hanks. Can you post those so we can read them please? — Charles (@5cwphdcbqc) April 18, 2026

'I don't doubt it at all. I think he is one evil MFer. But I never saw those files about Tom Hanks. Can you post those so we can read them please?' a third person commented.

No Proof Found, Rumours Debunked

There is no evidence that Hanks is struggling with his health. The award-winning actor is actively DJing for Boss Radio 66 and continues to appear in films, with his most recent release coming out last year.

On his Instagram account, Hanks also uploaded a video promoting a coffee brand set to be released at Walmart. The clip, which was shared online just two weeks ago, proves that Hanks is physically healthy.

His alleged ties to Epstein also have no concrete basis. Claims that Hanks fled to Israel or had his Greek citizenship revoked due to his friendship with Epstein have been debunked and do not appear in the Epstein files. It has also been confirmed that the majority of what appeared to be Epstein file pages mentioning Hanks' name was AI-generated and not factual.