What initially appeared to be an unlikely celebrity romance may have been facing problems long before the public became aware of them. New claims from sources close to Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion suggest that significant differences in personality, lifestyle and expectations may have contributed to the reported breakdown of their relationship.

According to a recent report, some insiders believe the pairing was never built to last, with one source alleging that the NBA star's enthusiasm for the rapper faded as the relationship progressed. The claims remain unverified, and neither Thompson nor Megan has publicly addressed the latest allegations.

Why Sources Claim The Megan Thee Stallion And Klay Thompson Romance Was 'Doomed From The Start'

Two sources offered insights into the reported dynamics behind the Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson's split with the Daily Mail.

Read more 'You Don't Know If You Can Be Monogamous?': Megan Thee Stallion Posts Cheating Allegations Story For Boyfriend Klay Thompson 'You Don't Know If You Can Be Monogamous?': Megan Thee Stallion Posts Cheating Allegations Story For Boyfriend Klay Thompson

One source claimed Thompson initially enjoyed spending time with Megan and was enthusiastic about the relationship in its early stages. However, that excitement reportedly diminished over time.

The insider alleged that Thompson and Megan's contrasting personalities became increasingly difficult to reconcile. While Megan is known for sharing aspects of her personal life with fans and maintaining a highly visible public presence, Thompson has long cultivated a more private image.

The report stated that Megan's outgoing nature contrasted sharply with Thompson's reserved personality. The report cited how she was seen happily singing at the inaugural Pete and Thomas Foundation Gala while Thompson just nodded along. The incident prompted many to question their compatibility.

One source claimed the basketball player became uncomfortable with certain aspects of her behaviour and public persona. The first source claimed Thompson spoke negatively about the 'WAP' singer behind her back and reportedly complained about how 'loud' she could be.

'He was like, "She was just so ghetto. I was over the ghettoness,"' the first insider alleged. 'The way she speaks, the way she acts.'

According To Daily Mail, Sources Told Them Klay Thompson Allegedly Felt Like Megan Thee Stallion Was Loud & Ghetto, And He Was Over The “Ghettoness” Which Included The Way She Acts & Speaks.



Klay Allegedly Said Megan Thee Stallion Battled Paranoia Stemming From The Tory Lanez… pic.twitter.com/xrwNaMSY42 — ✨GOT DA SCOOP✨ (@GotDaScoop) June 13, 2026

Klay Thompson Reportedly 'Felt Abandoned' After Buying A Home

Another claim in the report centres on a property Thompson allegedly purchased with the expectation of spending more time with Megan. According to the same source, Thompson felt increasingly disappointed after buying a house that he envisioned them sharing.

The insider claimed that the NBA star expected the property to become a central part of their life together but instead felt neglected as the Grammy winner continued travelling and attending professional commitments.

'He kind of felt abandoned by her,' the first source claimed. 'He went to all of these places to support her, and then when he was off over summer, she was nowhere to be found. He felt like she never made an effort.'

The second source pushed back against criticism of Megan, arguing that Thompson's complaints were unfair. They noted that both are high-profile professionals who travel extensively for work and are dedicated to succeeding in their respective careers.

'He always knew she was never a stay at home partner,' the second source added.

How Megan Thee Stallion And Klay Thompson's Split Became Public

The latest allegations come amid continued discussion about the circumstances surrounding the pair's reported breakup in April. Megan publicly confirmed the end of the relationship after a scathing post on social media that attracted widespread attention from fans.

'Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house... got "cold feet" Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don't know if you can be "monogamous"????' the 'Savage' singer wrote on her Instagram Story. 'b***h I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall.'

Shortly afterwards, Megan Thee Stallion stated that she had already ended the relationship. 'Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me and when those values are compromised, there's no real path forward,' she said in a statement.

However, despite confirming their split, the speculation about their breakup intensified when online rumours linked Thompson to WNBA player Lexie Brown. Some social media users accused Thompson of being unfaithful and alleged that Brown was involved in the breakup.

Brown strongly denied those claims and publicly rejected accusations that she had any role in the reported split.

As of publication, neither Megan Thee Stallion nor Klay Thompson has responded publicly to the newest allegations detailed in the report.