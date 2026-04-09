Fans of Michael J. Fox were briefly thrown into panic this week after CNN published an article and video that appeared to suggest the actor had died. The post quickly spread across social media before being removed, with CNN confirming it had been published in error. Representatives for Fox confirmed that he is in good health and had recently made a public appearance at PaleyFest, where he participated in on-stage events and interviews.

Surprise Appearance at PaleyFest

Michael J. Fox made a surprise appearance at PaleyFest LA on Tuesday, joining the wrap party for the third season of the comedy series Shrinking. The event was held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and featured a special screening followed by a conversation led by showrunner and co-creator Bill Lawrence and co-creator and star Jason Segel. Cast members attending included Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie, Christa Miller, Lukita Maxwell and Ted McGinley.

Fox guest stars in the third season of Shrinking, which has drawn attention for blending humour with heartfelt storytelling. His appearance was notable given that he has largely stepped back from public engagements due to his health.

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Parkinson's Diagnosis and Advocacy

Michael J. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease at the age of 29 in 1990, but he did not publicly announce his condition until 1998. Since then, he has become a prominent advocate for Parkinson's research.

In 2000, he founded The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, which has since funded more than $2 billion (roughly £1.5 billion) in studies aimed at understanding and treating the disease.

Fox retired from acting in 2020 after facing challenges with speech and memory caused by Parkinson's disease. However, he has continued to make selective appearances and contributions to the entertainment industry. He starred in the 2023 documentary Still, and has acted in series such as The Good Fight and Shrinking. He has also provided voice work in various projects, maintaining a presence in the industry while managing his condition.

CNN Mistaken Report Sparks Confusion

The confusion began when CNN published an article and accompanying video titled 'Remembering the life of actor Michael J. Fox,' which appeared to imply that the actor had passed away. The post quickly drew widespread attention online. A CNN spokesperson later confirmed to TMZ: 'The package was published in error; we have removed it from our platforms and send our apologies to Michael J. Fox and his family.'

Michael J. Fox's representatives also addressed the situation, assuring fans that the actor is 'doing great' and had appeared publicly at PaleyFest, giving interviews and taking part in on-stage discussions.

Fan Reactions and Social Media Response

The erroneous report prompted immediate concern on social media, with fans rapidly sharing and commenting on the article. Messages expressing worry and seeking confirmation appeared across platforms such as X and Facebook.

The removal of the post, along with official statements from Fox's representatives and his visible presence at PaleyFest, helped to ease public anxiety and stop the spread of misinformation.

Despite the brief panic, attention has returned to Michael J. Fox's health, career, and ongoing work. His continued involvement in television projects and selective public appearances underscores his dedication to both acting and Parkinson's disease advocacy. Fox's rare public engagements serve as a reminder of his influence on the entertainment industry and his impact as a leading figure in Parkinson's research.