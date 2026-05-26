A viral unverified allegation circulating across social media platforms has linked Dwayne Johnson to cheating rumours, with posts claiming a private voice message triggered a confrontation involving his wife, Lauren Hashian.

The story, which has not been verified by any official source or representatives, centres on an alleged flirtatious audio message and a reported explanation attributed to Johnson that it was 'just a voice rehearsal' for acting purposes. The claims have spread rapidly online, fuelling widespread speculation and debate.

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Viral Social Media Allegation Spreads Rapidly

The controversy originates from a series of social media posts shared across platforms including Instagram, X and TikTok, where users have circulated screenshots and written descriptions of an alleged voice message. The posts claim the message is part of a private exchange involving Dwayne Johnson and an unidentified woman.

There is no verified audio recording or authenticated source confirming the existence of the message. Despite this, the narrative has gained traction online, with users reposting and discussing the alleged content in comment threads and fan forums.

Lauren Hashian, Dwayne's wife, was on his Instagram when she saw a voice message from a woman. She opened and played it.



The woman's voice was low and flirtatious:

"Hey baby, I loved what you did to me last night... can't stop thinking about it. When are we linking up again?... pic.twitter.com/xPAKpo0ZgT — H (@ykbprst) May 25, 2026

Alleged Voice Message at the Centre of the Rumour

At the core of the viral story is an alleged voice message described in circulating posts as flirtatious in tone. The message is claimed to include references to a previous encounter and suggestions of meeting again in the future.

However, no independent evidence has confirmed the authenticity of the message, nor has any credible outlet verified its existence. The details remain confined to social media claims, with no official documentation or public confirmation supporting the allegations.

The alleged message has become the focal point of the cheating rumours, driving engagement and speculation across multiple platforms.

Claims of Lauren Hashian Confrontation

The online narrative also alleges that Hashian confronted Johnson after allegedly discovering the message. Posts sharing the story suggest a private dispute took place following the discovery, although no verified reports or public statements support this claim.

Hashian has not issued any public comment regarding the allegations, and there is no credible evidence confirming her involvement in any confrontation. The claims remain part of the wider unverified social media discourse surrounding the story.

Alleged 'Voice Rehearsal' Explanation

Another key element of the circulating story is an alleged response attributed to Dwayne Johnson, in which he is said to have dismissed the voice message as part of a 'voice rehearsal' for an upcoming film project.

This explanation has not been confirmed by Johnson or any official representative, nor has any production company linked to the actor verified such a rehearsal. The claim appears solely within viral social media posts and has not been substantiated by any reliable reporting.

Despite the lack of verification, the alleged explanation has become a central talking point in online discussions, with users debating its plausibility.

Online Reaction Fuels Ongoing Debate

The unverified allegations have sparked a wave of reaction online, with users divided over the credibility of the circulating claims. Some social media users have expressed scepticism, pointing out the absence of evidence or official confirmation.

Others continue to share and comment on the story, contributing to its visibility across platforms. The mix of speculation, humour and criticism has further amplified engagement, a common pattern in viral celebrity-related content.

No Verification or Official Response

At present, there is no confirmed evidence supporting the cheating allegations or the existence of the alleged voice message. Neither Dwayne Johnson nor Lauren Hashian has issued a verified public statement addressing the circulating claims.

No reputable media organisation has confirmed the details of the story, and the allegations remain confined to unverified social media posts.

Pattern of Celebrity Rumours in Online Spaces

The incident reflects a broader trend in which celebrity-related rumours spread rapidly through digital platforms, often driven by screenshots, alleged audio clips and user-generated narratives. Such claims can circulate widely before any verification is possible, blurring the line between speculation and confirmed reporting.

In this case, the viral nature of the story has kept it in active discussion across multiple platforms despite the absence of substantiated evidence.