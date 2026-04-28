Social media users were briefly misled after fabricated AI-generated images falsely claiming that Dwayne Johnson and wife Lauren Hashian had secretly welcomed additional children started spreading.

The rumours spread through fake posts and manipulated images showing the couple, who already share two daughters together, posing with newborn babies in hospital-style settings. Some of the viral content even suggested they had welcomed twins, which prompted confusion among fans who initially believed the images were genuine.

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A Lighthearted Response to AI-Generated Images

Hashian later addressed these false claims herself through her personal Instagram account, reposting the fabricated images in a lighthearted way making clear they were untrue.

Hashian took to Instagram to post a sequence of screenshots on her stories, where she joked that the internet had apparently given her a baby in Miami, before later poking fun at another image suggesting she had given birth to twins.

In one of the posts seen on 26 April, Hashian said, 'Because I thought we'd all enjoy a good Sunday laugh...' She also posted another screenshot with the text, 'Apparently I had a new baby in Miami!' followed immediately by another photo with the text, 'Make that TWO! I had TWO BABIES!!' as if to correct the first message jokingly, as shared by People.

In reality, Hashian and Johnson share 10-year-old Jasmine and 8-year-old Tiana. Johnson also has a 24-year-old daughter with his ex-wife, Dany Garcia, named Simone.

Entertainment Paths Leading to Long-Term Hollywood Partnership

Dwayne Johnson first rose to fame as a professional wrestler in WWE, where he became one of the most recognisable figures of the 'Attitude Era.' After transitioning into acting in the early 2000s, he built a major Hollywood career with blockbuster franchises such as Fast & Furious, Jumanji, and Moana, eventually becoming one of the highest-paid and most bankable actors in Hollywood.

Lauren Hashian has pursued a more low-key career in music, working as a singer and songwriter with credits in pop and contemporary music projects. While she has not sought the same level of public exposure as her husband, she has occasionally released her own music and maintained a career largely outside mainstream media.

The couple started dating around 2007 after meeting while Johnson was filming in Boston. They have since maintained a relatively low-profile partnership despite Johnson's fame. Over the years, the couple has built a family together, raising two daughters while balancing their careers. They tied the knot in a private ceremony in Hawaii in 2019.

Celebrity Deepfakes Fueling Misinformation

The recent incident involving fabricated images of Johnson and Hashian is part of a pattern of AI-generated content misleading online audiences. In 2024, sexually explicit AI-generated images of music icon Taylor Swift spread rapidly across social media, shared millions of times before finally being taken down.

In some cases, AI-generated images of public figures have been used in misleading advertisements or fabricated endorsements, contributing to growing fears that deepfakes could be used not just for entertainment or for hoaxes, but also for targeted deception at scale.

Experts continue to warn that detection remains difficult as modern tools produce highly realistic facial detail. Studies show that even human observers often struggle to correctly identify AI-generated faces, reinforcing concerns that misinformation can spread faster than it can be verified.