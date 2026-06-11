Kendall Jenner has reportedly warned she will walk away from The Kardashians if her budding romance with Australian actor Jacob Elordi is mentioned on camera in the Hulu reality series, according to a source claiming the 30-year-old model is fiercely protective of the relationship.

For context, Jenner has long kept her love life more private than her sisters, even as past boyfriends have occasionally appeared in the family's shows and storylines. The reported standoff with her mother and manager, Kris Jenner, suggests that line is hardening just as her connection with Elordi appears to be getting serious, and just as cameras are rolling on new episodes.

A source told Star Magazine that Kris Jenner as 'hell on wheels' about using Kendall Jenner's relationship with the Euphoria star as material for the upcoming season. The insider suggested Kendall has issued a clear threat: if Jacob Elordi becomes a plotline, she will leave the show.

'The problem is, if Kris wants to make it a plot line, she can just mention it herself and gossip to one of the sisters about it, so Kendall doesn't actually have a lot of control,' the source said, adding that Jenner is drawing a rare red line with the family matriarch.

Kris, for her part, is said to believe her daughter is being 'too dramatic', but the insider claimed Kendall Jenner is 'very into Jacob and doesn't want her mom ruining it.' The implication is familiar to anyone who has watched this family build an empire: romance is content, and content is business. Kendall, it seems, is no longer entirely comfortable with that bargain.

Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

Kendall Jenner's 'Me Year' Collides With Reality TV

The news came after Kendall Jenner publicly vowed to step back from active dating and focus on herself as she entered her 29th year. During a January 2026 episode of the podcast In Your Dreams with Owen Thiele, she explained that she had made a 'minor commitment' not to reject possibilities, but to prioritise a 'me year' and 'choose myself' after what she described as 'a lot' of relationships in her twenties.

Fast-forward a few months and Jacob Elordi appears to be the major exception to that rule. By spring 2026, the pair were no longer just part of the same Hollywood social circuit. They were spending holidays together, doubling up with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, and quietly slipping in and out of Tokyo noodle joints like any other couple on a low-key trip.

Their history stretches back further than the recent headlines. Jenner and Elordi were first photographed in the same group in Paris in February 2022, when she was still linked to NBA player Devin Booker and he was in an on-off relationship with YouTuber Olivia Jade Giannulli. People later reported that Elordi attended Jenner's birthday party in November of that year.

Public speculation about Kendall Jenner and Elordi really kicked off at Coachella in April 2026, when reports claimed the two were seen kissing at headliner Justin Bieber's after-party. There were no photos, but within days, sources were briefing entertainment outlets that the pair had been 'hanging out and getting to know each other' for weeks.

One source told Entertainment Tonight that the two, who had 'run in similar circles for years,' had recently developed a stronger 'attraction and flirtation.' What made it work, according to that insider, was that both were 'low-key' and took their careers seriously.

Growing Romance Puts Kendall Jenner In A Familiar Bind

As the whispers grew louder, so did the sightings. In May 2026, Kendall Jenner and Elordi were photographed getting breakfast at Nourish Hanalei in Kauaʻi during a private Hawaii trip and seen back in Los Angeles shortly afterwards. Days later, they joined Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet for a night out in LA, with Elordi driving and Kendall in the front seat.

TMZ then obtained a photo of the pair on a private beach in Kauaʻi, describing what a witness called a 'cute little date'. There was no public affection, but the chemistry was 'obvious', the outlet wrote. It was the kind of soft-launch that, in Kardashian-world, tends to end up replayed with confessionals and reaction shots months later.

After Kendall Jenner was spotted with Euphoria star Jacob Elordi bad bunny allegedly had gone to instagram and posted that he wishes that him and Kendall were still together and that he regret the day they broke up and went on to further commented that she was better with him. He… pic.twitter.com/L0ezWov40f — Joe (@Joethecreator99) May 20, 2026

That is precisely what Kendall Jenner is apparently trying to head off. Sources quoted by People painted their connection as 'new and casual' but made clear she likes him a lot, calling him 'incredibly hot and smart.' Another insider told Entertainment Tonight that Elordi had pursued Kendall romantically and had been 'very sweet to her.'

Crucially, the family is said to approve. Kendall has reportedly told all her sisters about Elordi, and Kylie, in particular, has been 'encouraging' the relationship, enjoying double dates with Chalamet and Elordi and time together as a group. In Kardashian terms, that is usually the green light for cameras to roll.

By June, the couple had quietly flown to Tokyo, where two separate restaurants, Udon Shin and Seirinkan, posted photos of them on Instagram, thanking Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi for visiting. No reality crew in sight. Just a couple grabbing udon and pizza, while the rest of the world tried to decide whether they were officially together.

🥰 Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi were spotted out for a date night in Tokyo! https://t.co/qcHbDg0VZe



Credit: Instagram / https://t.co/onQwvz0G3E pic.twitter.com/jksEdnROaB — TMZ (@TMZ) June 2, 2026

For a family that has built an entire industry on never letting a storyline go to waste, Kendall's reported threat to walk if Elordi is dragged into The Kardashians is a rare act of resistance. Whether it holds once editing begins is another question entirely.