Robert De Niro was falsely reported dead on social media on Sunday after a shooting disrupted the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, with a viral post on X wrongly indicating the 82-year-old actor was the gunman and had been killed. In reality, Robert De Niro is alive, was nowhere near the event, and has not been named by authorities investigating the incident.

The reports came after confusion and anxiety rippled across social platforms in the wake of shots being fired near the high-profile media and politics dinner, attended by President Donald Trump and members of his administration.

As sketchy first details emerged, an X user operating under the handle @MelGibsonFan083 replied to a post about the unknown suspect with a photograph of De Niro and the words: 'Rest in peace, Robert De Niro. He was 82.'

It was written as a joke, but once stripped of its original context and shared elsewhere, it morphed into a claim that the Killers of the Flower Moon star had died.

Rest in peace, Robert De Niro



He was 82 https://t.co/mBESO8IdfT pic.twitter.com/ggdROaHPmR — Mel Gibson fan 83 (@MelGibsonFan083) April 26, 2026

The New York Post later reported that the alleged gunman was 31‑year‑old Cole Allen from Torrance, California. Law enforcement agencies have not linked De Niro to the shooting, and there was no record of the actor attending the Correspondents' Dinner this year. The De Niro 'RIP' message, however, travelled across X and other platforms largely detached from those facts.

The original post leaned on a running political storyline around Robert De Niro, who has been one of Hollywood's most outspoken critics of Trump. The implication, however sardonic, was that De Niro's well-publicised opposition to the president somehow made him a plausible suspect. That leap was enough for some users to take the message at face value and rebroadcast it as breaking news.

Within hours, the hoax had done what online hoaxes reliably do. Screenshots of the 'Rest in peace' line-filled feeds, often reposted by accounts that never mentioned the White House Correspondents' Dinner at all.

Robert De Niro Hoax Taps Into Political Feud With Trump

To recall, Robert De Niro has spent much of the Trump era as a sort of unofficial opposition figure from the entertainment world. Only last month, he joined the third wave of 'No Kings' protests against Trump and his administration, then appeared on MSNBC's Now programme with civil rights activist Al Sharpton to discuss the movement.

In that interview, De Niro warned that Trump would 'try anything' if it helped him retain power or distract from damaging stories. Referring to the then‑president, he said, 'This guy is gonna try... Things are gonna happen that we don't know yet. He'll try anything. It's just what it is, who he is. So, we have to be prepared for... To go with whatever comes our way.'

He went further, arguing that the 'No Kings' demonstrations should intensify as the US heads towards the midterm elections.

Describing Trump as a 'fool,' De Niro said, 'Our democracy is at stake, period. And this fool is taking it with the fools around him. It's like a surreal dream; it's crazy. And this is what we have to do. This is where we have to go. More and more and more and more... We cannot let up until the midterms are resolved, and resolved for the right reasons. We cannot let up with this guy.'

The actor also questioned Trump's motives on the Jeffrey Epstein files, accusing him of trying to deflect attention. De Niro's language was characteristically blunt, 'He will try anything. If I know anything, I know this guy will try anything because he's crazy. He's not well. He's a damaged person, period. You've got to stand up.'

Trump Uses Social Platforms To Hit Back At Robert De Niro

Trump, for his part, has hit back just as hard. In February, in a post on his Truth Social platform, he labelled Robert De Niro an 'extremely Low IQ' individual and claimed the actor suffers from 'Trump Derangement Syndrome.' Trump wrote that De Niro 'has absolutely no idea what he is doing or saying — some of which is seriously CRIMINAL!' and mocked him for appearing to cry, saying he seemed 'even sicker than Crazy Rosie O'Donnell.'

BREAKING: Trump threatens to DEPORT Robert De Niro in unhinged tirade after State of the Union.



In a late-night meltdown that stunned even longtime observers, President Donald Trump launched a furious attack on Hollywood icon Robert De Niro — and floated the idea of deporting… pic.twitter.com/ojJLIwlJJg — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) February 25, 2026

That long‑running feud made De Niro an easy punchline for politically minded accounts watching the White House Correspondents' Dinner drama unfold. The X joke about him being the shooter was quickly read by some not as satire but as an unverified update.

From there, the 'Robert De Niro is dead' rumour jumped the tracks from one ecosystem to another, detached from the original shooter reports.

While conspiracy‑tinged chatter flooded timelines, Trump issued his own response to the real incident near the dinner, again via Truth Social. He praised the US Secret Service and other law enforcement as having done a 'fantastic job,' saying, 'They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we 'LET THE SHOW GO ON' but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement.'

Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we “LET THE SHOW GO ON” but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. They will make a decision… pic.twitter.com/9qEpA7MeLi — Commentary: Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) April 26, 2026

Trump later acknowledged that officials had requested an evacuation and said the Correspondents' Dinner would be rescheduled within 30 days. He also posted multiple photographs of the suspect lying on the ground after being apprehended.

No credible outlet has reported any injury to Robert De Niro, and there has been no official mention of his name in connection with the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting.