Ellen DeGeneres appears to be the target of a series of internet hoaxes aimed at damaging her reputation. Last week, the former TV host was rumoured to be suffering from a rare brain disease. Now, a new claim alleges she is biologically male. The claims originate from The People's Voice, a website with a documented history of publishing fabricated stories about celebrities and public figures.

At first glance, the stories about DeGeneres are easily proven inaccurate. It is nonetheless worth identifying what is being circulated so that each claim can be addressed directly.

Ellen DeGeneres is Not Biologically Male

On X, user tpvsean, the man behind the hoax website The People's Voice, posted a video discussing DeGeneres' alleged biology. The video was accompanied by a caption reading: 'Ellen DeGeneres In Crisis: TV Execs Say She's a "Biological Male" Who Ate Flesh on Set.'

The 14-minute clip opens with the claim that DeGeneres does not have many childhood photos because she does not want the world to know she was born male. The claim is false. DeGeneres has never made any statement suggesting her lack of childhood photographs is connected to her birth sex.

Ellen DeGeneres In Crisis: TV Execs Say She's a 'Biological Male' Who Ate Child Flesh on Set



Former staff from The Ellen DeGeneres Show are finally talking. They are tearing up their NDAs and revealing the real reason Ellen has always been so secretive about her past… is… pic.twitter.com/sYvcDO8vFi — TPV Sean (@tpvsean) April 23, 2026

No Producer, No Proof

To make the story appear convincing, the user uploaded clips of DeGeneres discussing her lack of childhood photos on her former TV show, 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', where she occasionally referenced the subject. None of the clips contains any suggestion that her lack of photographs was connected to her birth sex.

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The X user also claimed that a former producer of the show was ready to expose the truth about DeGeneres. A person purporting to be that producer appeared on screen with their voice and face completely obscured. AI technology and video editing tools make it possible to fabricate a persona without verifiable credentials, and no independently verifiable evidence was offered. No named former producer of the show has made any such claim publicly.

Cannibalism and Jeffrey Epstein

DeGeneres, who is married to Portia de Rossi, was also rumoured to have consumed child flesh on set. No reputable outlet has ever reported this claim, and no evidence has been offered in support of it.

Separately, DeGeneres was rumoured to be going blind and experiencing uncontrollable tremors after being diagnosed with kuru, a rare prion illness associated with cannibalism. That claim originated from the same network of hoax sites and has similarly been addressed in prior IBTimes reporting.

DeGeneres was also falsely linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The People's Voice alleged that her name appeared in the Epstein files multiple times. This is not supported by any verified public record or named source. No credible investigative outlet covering the Epstein case has reported any connection between the two.

The comedian has been living away from the US for several months. DeGeneres said she relocated to the UK after President Donald Trump took office, describing life there as quieter and more settled for her and her wife. She has not publicly responded to any of the hoax claims circulating online.