Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds faced a wave of public criticism this week after a highly photographed New York City outing, with social media users accusing the couple of staging the appearance as rumours swirl over a possible rift with Taylor Swift and speculation about her reported wedding plans in the city.

The news came after a bruising few months for Lively, whose protracted legal battle with director Justin Baldoni generated reams of coverage and, through the publication of private messages, dragged Swift into the story. The pair had long been seen as part of the same tight Hollywood circle, which only sharpened interest when fans began to wonder whether that friendship had cooled.

The latest flashpoint began when celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi posted a string of photos from Lively and Reynolds' day out in New York. The shots, which move from bright afternoon to after-dark streetlights, show the couple laughing, stopping for selfies with onlookers and, in one now-viral frame, Lively patting Reynolds on the backside as he glances back at the camera.

Another picture captures Reynolds giving his wife a piggyback along the pavement, with observers noting she had spent hours in towering Louis Vuitton heels. On the surface, it is the kind of photogenic, mildly chaotic outing the pair have built their public image on over the past decade.

This time, though, the internet mood was markedly colder. Under DeuxMoi's post, one of the top comments read: 'This pap walk was written and directed by Blake, right?' Others accused them outright of orchestrating the shoot, with remarks such as 'You just know they called the paparazzi on themselves' and 'This is so staged.'

Some comments veered into appearance-based digs, including one user who claimed Reynolds was wearing a 'full face of makeup.' Another wrote, 'It screams damage control,' reflecting a growing view among sections of their online audience that nothing about the images felt accidental.

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton joined in, adding a layer of show-business snark by pointing to the apparent absence of security in the frames. 'How kind of their bodyguard to stay out of frame so the paparazzi could get those clean shots for this staged outing,' he joked, treating the outing as a piece of soft-focus crisis management rather than a spontaneous stroll.

A different commenter distilled the scepticism into a single, pointed line: 'We're just wandering around NYC, being our fun and friendly selves! This was in no way done on purpose in an attempt to shift public perception of us.'

None of the critics offered direct evidence that the couple had arranged the photographs, and Lively and Reynolds have not responded to the accusations, but the tone made clear that at least part of the online crowd has grown wary of their polished domestic brand.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, And The Shadow Of Taylor Swift

The timing of the backlash against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds has only intensified the scrutiny. The photos were taken in New York, the same city where Swift and her partner, NFL star Travis Kelce, are rumoured to be preparing what tabloids have already labelled a potential celebrity wedding of the decade.

TMZ has reported that more than 1,000 guests are expected and that Madison Square Garden has been booked for several days around the alleged event. The outlet also claimed Swift and Kelce have been personally reaching out to invitees via calls and texts. These details have not been verified independently and remain part of a swirl of unattributed sourcing and speculation.

Against that backdrop, Lively's position looks more complicated than that of a simple A‑list spectator. For years, she and Swift were presented as exceptionally close, appearing together at football games, parties and family gatherings. Swift is godmother to the couple's children, a gesture that seemed to cement their status as chosen family rather than just red-carpet colleagues.

That image began to fray when Swift's name appeared in coverage of Lively's dispute with Baldoni. The case, driven by leaked private messages and aggressive legal manoeuvring, put Lively under sustained scrutiny and raised awkward questions over how much of the drama had been visible to those in her inner circle.

Since then, online sleuths and gossip outlets have obsessively parsed seating plans, party guest lists and social media absences for signs of a fallout between the women.

Hope For A Taylor Swift Reconciliation Amid Public Backlash

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Reports in recent weeks suggest Lively still believes she and Swift can repair the friendship. An insider quoted by columnist Rob Shuter, via StyleCaster, claimed: 'Blake genuinely believes there's still a path back. Now that the legal mess is over, she thinks the hardest part is behind her.'

A second unnamed source went further, saying that Lively is so confident about a reconciliation that she has already chosen a dress for Swift and Kelce's rumoured wedding.

In the absence of clarity, Lively appears to be doubling down on another pillar of her public identity, her marriage. Over the past several weeks, her social media output has become almost exclusively Ryan Reynolds‑centric.

Earlier this month, she shared a picture of him nonchalantly leaning against a counter while holding a tiny Hermès Kelly bag, captioning it: 'My account has officially turned into an OnlyFans.'

That post followed a run of similar content, from a cosy 'cookie date' selfie to a tight crop of Reynolds' biceps set to Justin Bieber's 'Yummy.' The message, intentional or not, is that whatever else is happening in their orbit, the marital unit is intact and very much on brand.

Reynolds plays his part too. On Mother's Day, he described Lively as 'the absolute love of my life' and praised her as the emotional centre of their household. The pair share four children: James, Inez, Betty, and Olin, whose names and occasional cameos have become part of the Swift‑Lively‑Reynolds lore that fans are now re‑examining.

The photos from New York may simply be another entry in a long-running catalogue of self-aware celebrity couple moments. Or they may signal a more deliberate attempt to steady the narrative around a pair suddenly caught between legal controversy, an unsettled friendship and one of the most feverishly watched love stories in pop culture.