Rumours about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spread rapidly online after reports emerged that he visited a Jerusalem hospital Monday evening, with some social media posts falsely claiming he was critically ill or dying.

The speculation intensified because of Netanyahu's recent cancer treatment and long-running questions about transparency surrounding his health. But Israeli officials said the 76-year-old leader was at Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center for a routine dental procedure, not a medical emergency.

Netanyahu Hospital Visit Sparks False Rumors Online

The online frenzy began after Hebrew media outlets reported that Netanyahu had been admitted to a hospital in Jerusalem on 25 May.

Within hours, posts on X and other platforms claimed the Israeli prime minister had been 'urgently transferred' for undisclosed health problems. Some viral accounts even falsely suggested his death had been confirmed.

Netanyahu RUSHED to Jerusalem HOSPITAL



His office only confirmed the transfer AFTER Hebrew-language media broke the story and forced their hand.



Netanyahu was taken to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center on Monday evening. The nature of the treatment was not disclosed, with aides... pic.twitter.com/Qms69pMreK — Ryan Rozbiani (@RyanRozbiani) May 26, 2026

Israeli officials later clarified that Netanyahu's visit to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center was related to dental treatment and described the procedure as routine.

The hospital visit quickly became international news because Netanyahu has faced several public health issues in recent years while remaining at the centre of Israel's political and military decision-making.

Netanyahu Underwent Prostate Cancer Treatment

The latest speculation also comes weeks after Netanyahu publicly revealed he had been treated for early-stage prostate cancer.

According to Israeli officials, doctors discovered a small malignant tumour during routine monitoring following prostate surgery in late 2024. Netanyahu later underwent targeted radiation therapy and was declared cancer-free earlier this year.

Netanyahu is dead and has been for a while now...so... — Soran Ibrahim (@SetsunaFSeiei89) May 25, 2026

The Israeli leader has continued appearing publicly and recently told a court hearing that he was in 'excellent physical condition.'

However, critics have repeatedly accused his office of being selective about medical disclosures, especially during periods of heightened regional tension involving Iran and Gaza.

Israeli PM Faced Several Health Scares in Recent Years

Netanyahu, one of the longest-serving leaders in Israeli history, has dealt with multiple health issues while in office.

In 2023, he received a pacemaker after suffering a transient heart block. He also underwent hernia surgery in 2024 and has previously been hospitalised for dehydration and seasonal illnesses.

Despite those incidents, his doctors have consistently described him as physically active and healthy for his age.

The prime minister has maintained a demanding public schedule throughout Israel's ongoing military conflicts and domestic political turmoil.

Speculation Grew Faster Than Official Updates

The delay between the first hospital reports and the government's clarification helped fuel conspiracy theories online.

Read more Did Benjamin Netanyahu Die on 8 March? Conspiracy Theories Surge Despite Several Proof-of-Life Videos Did Benjamin Netanyahu Die on 8 March? Conspiracy Theories Surge Despite Several Proof-of-Life Videos

Some anti-Israel and Iranian-aligned accounts amplified unverified claims suggesting Netanyahu's condition was far more serious than reported. Other users tied the rumours to ongoing debates over government transparency and succession politics in Israel.

At the same time, many social media users pushed back against the speculation, pointing out that the hospital visit involved dental treatment rather than emergency care.

Questions surrounding Netanyahu's health often become major political talking points because of his age, ongoing corruption trial, and Israel's security situation. Every hospital visit tends to attract intense public attention, especially during periods of conflict in the Middle East.

For now, however, officials insist the latest visit was routine and not connected to any serious medical condition.