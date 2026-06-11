how-did-gina-ferrall-die-real-cause-of-death-and-inside-the-final-broadway-triumphs-of-mamma-mia-legend

Broadway star Gina Ferrall has passed away this week after battling cancer, leaving a decades-long legacy.

Actress Gina Ferrall has died at 67 following a brief battle with uterine sarcoma, a rare and aggressive cancer. Her husband, Broadway drummer and percussionist Kory Grossman, confirmed her passing Wednesday via theatre bulletin Playbill.

Ferrall's accomplished career spanned decades, highlighted by performances in Broadway productions like Mamma Mia!, Big River, and Beauty and the Beast. She is survived by her husband and their dog, Sully.

Colleagues Honour Gina Ferrall's Memory

Tributes poured into social media following the news, many from Ferrall's long-time peers. 'I got the blessed chance to play Bill to her Rosie in Mamma Mia on Broadway and she was a total delight and a consummate professional. Such a sad loss for our community,' one colleague wrote, while another noted her contagious excellence and optimism.

'Gina was an absolute light. I'll be forever grateful to have had the opportunity to work with her and witness her genius every night on stage,' another user said. 'She brought so much joy to the world both on and off stage.' Ferrall's last Broadway performance was in 2022's Leopoldstadt.

Fans also responded with condolences, recounting and honouring Ferrall's legacy. 'I met Gina when we both did Mamma Mia on Broadway and I couldn't have asked for a more welcoming and loving human,' another user posted. 'I will miss her so much.'

Gina Ferrall's Legacy in the Entertainment Industry

Ferrall's Broadway résumé extended well beyond Mamma Mia!, with roles including Madame Thénardier in the original Broadway run of Les Misérables and Madame de la Grande Bouche in Beauty and the Beast, demonstrating range across dramatic and musical theatre.

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She also played Widow Douglas in Big River and appeared in the 2016 revival of She Loves Me, marking a multi-decade presence onstage.

Friends and collaborators also recalled her earlier stage work, including roles such as Domina in the 1966 revival of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum and Sister Berthe in the 1998 revival of The Sound of Music. Her Broadway career was prolific and diverse, highlighted by both character roles and leads.

Outside of New York, Ferrall toured Les Misérables extensively as Madame Thénardier, and played Madame Morrible in the fifth national tour of Wicked. She was also an American Conservatory Theatre company member from 1986 to 1990. She also made guest appearances in popular television shows, including Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Blue Bloods, FBI, Lipstick Jungle and The Good Cop.

Battling a Rare, Aggressive Disease

The performer suffered from uterine sarcoma, a rare cancer of the uterus that starts in the muscle underneath the lining or in the connective tissue. It is aggressive and often not found early, so prognosis can be poor.

The most common symptom is bleeding after menopause, also unusual vaginal bleeding or discharge, pelvic pain or pressure, and a lump in the vagina or uterus. Aggressive treatment options include surgery (hysterectomy), radiation, chemotherapy, or hormonal therapy for advanced cases.

Ferrall's death adds to Broadway's tragic losses in recent years. Last January, actor Bret Hanna-Shuford, known for his performances in Wicked and Disney's The Little Mermaid, also died from cancer. He was 46.