Colombian singer Shakira has postponed her concert at Egypt's Pyramids of Giza for the second time in 2026, citing regional circumstances and safety concerns. The 49-year-old star announced through Instagram Stories that the performance, scheduled for 28 November, would instead take place on 2 April 2027.

The decision follows an earlier postponement of the concert, originally scheduled for 7 April 2026, before organisers moved it to November amid regional tensions. The latest change extends the wait for audiences hoping to see Shakira return to the historic Egyptian venue after nearly two decades.

The singer described performing against the pyramids as a longstanding career dream. However, she did not identify a specific incident or security threat behind the latest postponement, saying the safety and wellbeing of everyone involved remained the priority.

Shakira Says Egypt Concert Delay 'Truly Breaks My Heart'

Shakira addressed her Egyptian supporters directly in an emotional Instagram message, acknowledging her disappointment over the postponed performance.

'To all my fans in Egypt,' she began, recalling her excitement about the November concert.

'Performing in Egypt at the pyramids is one of my career dreams and it truly breaks my heart that we have to wait a little longer to be together,' she wrote.

The singer attributed the difficult decision to current conditions in the region, explaining that the welfare of concertgoers and everyone involved had taken precedence over the original schedule.

'Due to the current circumstances in the region, and with the safety and well-being of everyone as the highest priority, the difficult decision has been made to postpone our show,' she explained.

Her statement offered no further explanation of the regional circumstances affecting the concert. It also did not establish whether the postponement followed a particular security assessment or logistical problem.

Nevertheless, the Grammy-winning performer reassured supporters that the show had been postponed rather than cancelled.

'Egypt, I am coming!' she declared.

Shakira confirmed the replacement date of 2 April 2027, nearly a year after the concert was originally scheduled to take place.

She also thanked her Egyptian supporters for their patience, understanding and continued affection, promising that the eventual performance would justify the extended wait.

'I promise you, it will be worth the wait!' she wrote.

Shakira's Pyramids Concert Faces Second Delay Ahead of 2027 Return

The concert was initially scheduled for 7 April 2026 as part of Shakira's Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, which supports her 2024 studio album of the same name.

In March, TicketEgypt, the event's official ticketing partner, announced that the performance would move to 28 November because of the situation in the region. The company said tickets would remain valid for that rescheduled date, while refunds and returns would also be available.

Those arrangements applied to the first postponement. Ticket holders should consult TicketEgypt for confirmation of ticket validity and refund conditions following the latest change to April 2027.

The planned performance carries particular significance because Shakira previously appeared near the Pyramids of Giza on 28 March 2007 during her Oral Fixation World Tour.

Her return would therefore take place just over 20 years after that concert, bringing the Colombian performer back to one of Egypt's most recognisable landmarks.

Meanwhile, her latest international tour has achieved considerable commercial success. According to Pollstar Boxoffice figures, published on 16 October, the tour had generated approximately $534.4 million (€460 million and £401 million) across 118 performances through 4 October.

The publication also reported that more than 4 million tickets had been sold, making it the highest-grossing Latin tour recorded in its figures. The totals cover performances through 4 October rather than the tour's entire run.

Despite those achievements, Shakira's latest message focused on her connection with Egyptian audiences rather than the commercial success of her tour.

She described her hopes of singing and dancing beneath the Egyptian sky, with the pyramids providing the backdrop for a performance she has long wanted to deliver.

Her closing words reaffirmed both her commitment to the concert and the revised date.

'See you on April 2, in Cairo! With all my love, Shakira.'