Gospel singer Guy Penrod appealed for prayers during a podcast conversation with Mark Lowry, explaining that an undisclosed illness involving his blood and bone marrow might require a transplant.

The former Gaither Vocal Band singer explained that the diagnosis had already prompted him and his wife to reconsider their priorities. Speaking with Lowry, his longtime friend and former bandmate, Penrod described their efforts to slow down and approach daily life with greater intention.

Penrod described the condition as serious but did not disclose its name. His comments do not confirm that a bone marrow transplant has been scheduled. The conversation focused on his response to the diagnosis and the prayer support he hoped viewers would provide.

Guy Penrod Describes a Potential Treatment

Penrod introduced the medical issue by explaining how it had prompted reflection for him and his wife. He spoke about the pause it had brought to their lives before addressing the nature of the illness and its possible treatment.

'We are dealing with a bit of a medical issue with me,' Penrod revealed. 'I haven't told anyone yet. It just caused us a pause to think about things'.

When Lowry invited him to explain how viewers could pray for him, Penrod described an illness involving the blood and bone marrow. He identified a bone marrow transplant as a potential treatment.

'There's only one potential fix for it, and it's a bone marrow transplant', he explained.

Alongside his request for prayers, Penrod addressed how he was approaching the uncertainty surrounding his health. He explained that the experience had encouraged him to consider the importance of faith, family and making the most of each day.

A Biblical Passage Shapes Guy Penrod's Response

Lowry invited Penrod to reflect on what God had been teaching him through the experience. Penrod referred to James 4:14, a biblical passage comparing human life to a mist that appears briefly before disappearing.

'Life is but a vapor; it's here for a little while and vanishes away', he stated.

Penrod connected that reflection with the importance of releasing resentment, slowing down and making the most of each day. He explained that the diagnosis had prompted him and his wife to reconsider their priorities and try to slow down.

'Don't hold a grudge', Penrod advised, adding that they had 'tried to slow some things down and be intentional'.

Penrod stated that he was not 'freaked out' by the diagnosis and did not want to cast a 'net of fear' over others. He acknowledged the diagnoses and difficulties other people had experienced, placing his own situation alongside theirs.

'I know there are diagnoses all up and down that list and problems and difficulties that folks have dealt with. So, I'm no different than anyone else in that regard', he stated.

Guy Penrod and Mark Lowry Pray for Healing

Penrod's appeal drew on his Christian faith and the support of fellow believers. 'We all serve the same God', he reminded viewers, expressing hope that a 'team of warriors like you' would remember him in prayer.

Lowry responded with a prayer for his friend's healing and for guidance for the medical professionals caring for him.

'Lord, you know more than the doctors do about his situation. And nothing ever takes you by surprise', Lowry prayed.

'Father, will you touch your son and heal him from the top of his head to the sole of his feet?'

Penrod then offered a prayer for viewers facing difficulties of their own, seeking encouragement and support for the needs represented among those listening.

'Father, may your spirit encourage, uplift, heal, deliver, strengthen, [and] provide all the needs that are represented here', he prayed.