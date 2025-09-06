Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne died on 22 July 2025 at the age of 76, just 17 days after his final Black Sabbath concert in Birmingham. His wife Sharon Osbourne faced the painful task of fulfilling his final wish: to be buried in the garden of their Buckinghamshire estate beneath a crabapple tree.

The decision answered who would carry out his request, what it involved, where it took place, when it happened, why it mattered to the singer, and how Sharon ensured it was honoured.

The Final Wish Under a Crabapple Tree

In his 2010 autobiography I Am Ozzy, the heavy metal icon stated that he wanted to be laid to rest under a tree in his own garden, rather than cremated. He wrote that his preference was for a crabapple tree, joking that the fruit could one day be turned into wine 'so the kids can make wine out of me and get pissed out of their heads'.

He also imagined a tongue-in-cheek epitaph that would read: 'Ozzy Osbourne, born 1948. Died, whenever. He bit the head off a bat.' The request was part humorous, part heartfelt, but it became the guiding instruction for Sharon following his passing.

Sharon Osbourne Ensures His Wish Is Honoured

On 31 July 2025, Sharon oversaw a private burial at Welders House, the couple's Grade II listed estate in Jordans, Buckinghamshire. Ozzy's grave was placed beside a lake within the gardens, in line with his long-standing request.

The intimate ceremony followed a public farewell in Birmingham the day before, when thousands of fans lined the streets as Ozzy's coffin travelled from Villa Park to the Symphony Hall.

Wreaths and floral tributes included one with the words 'OZZY F*****G OSBOURNE', while photographs from across his life were displayed. Reports noted that both tears and laughter filled the memorial as friends, family and fellow musicians remembered the singer.

Did It Backfire for Sharon?

Some reports have suggested that the decision to bury Ozzy in the garden, while deeply personal, may have left Sharon feeling isolated in her grief. Instead of a traditional public memorial, she chose a private farewell within the family estate.

This gave her privacy but also intensified the weight of responsibility in carrying out his unusual request. Sources close to the family noted that the burial decision placed the focus squarely on Sharon as she balanced public expectations with her husband's desire for a private resting place.

Sharon Was Not Alone in Mourning

Although speculation has framed Sharon as being left 'sad and alone', she was in fact surrounded by her children — Aimee, Kelly and Jack — as well as Ozzy's older children from his first marriage.

The private ceremony also drew close friends from the music world, including Elton John, James Hetfield and Marilyn Manson, who joined the Osbourne family in paying tribute. The service demonstrated that despite the deeply private nature of the burial, Sharon was not left to face her grief in solitude.

Emotional Toll of Fulfilling the Wish

While Sharon Osbourne fulfilled her husband's wish exactly as he once described, the personal toll was clear. To honour Ozzy's choice meant ensuring that his burial was not a distant event but one rooted in the family home, making daily reminders of his absence unavoidable.

For Sharon, the decision encapsulated both the devotion she showed to her husband and the heavy emotional cost of following through with his final request.