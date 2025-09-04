Giorgio Armani, the fashion titan who defined global style for decades, has died aged 91. As tributes pour in for the man who reshaped tailoring and created one of the world's most successful luxury empires, many are looking back to a rare and intimate 2024 interview in which Armani spoke candidly about his sexuality and the men he loved.

For someone so famously private, Armani's reflections provided a moving glimpse into the personal life of a man celebrated worldwide for his elegance and discipline.

Opening Up About Love After Decades of Silence

For nearly 25 years, Armani avoided speaking about his private relationships. The last time he publicly addressed his sexuality was in 2000, when he told Vanity Fair: 'I have had women in my life. And sometimes men.'

In 2024, during an interview with Corriere della Sera, he finally revisited the subject. Armani revealed he had his first same-sex experience as a young man, and described the deep emotional connections he formed over the years. At 90, he admitted that time had given him the courage to speak openly about the loves that shaped him.

The Pain of Losing Sergio Galeotti

Armani's most profound early relationship was with Sergio Galeotti, whom he met near a nightclub in Versilia. 'I saw Sergio in his car and I immediately fell for his Tuscan smile', Armani recalled in the same interview.

Their romance and business partnership blossomed into one of fashion's most influential alliances. But in 1985, Galeotti died aged 40 from an AIDS-related illness. Armani admitted: 'When Sergio died, a part of me died with him. I'm still amazed that I found within myself the resilience to withstand such immense pain.'

He kept working through his grief, often bringing Galeotti photos of fashion shows during his hospital stays. For Armani, continuing their shared dream was both tribute and survival.

His Later Relationship With Leo Dell'Orco

After years of silence and solitude, Armani eventually found lasting companionship with Leo Dell'Orco, born in Bisceglie in 1952. Dell'Orco, head of the men's style office at Armani Group and the designer's closest adviser, became his partner and confidant for decades.

Armani, often seen wearing a diamond ring given by Dell'Orco, described their bond with affection but also pragmatism: 'I think it over and realise there's no point in being in love and giving it so little space, because I just don't have that much space. But I have deep affection for Leo, who has lived with me for years and is the person closest to me.'

Beyond fashion, Dell'Orco chaired Armani's basketball team, Olimpia Milano, leading them to multiple league titles and cementing his role not just in Armani's personal life but also in his empire.

Love, Legacy and Elegance

Armani's willingness to discuss both Galeotti and Dell'Orco in his later years marked a striking departure from his usual privacy. 'Just to set the record straight', he said, pushing back against speculation about hidden wealth and inheritance, 'I do not have some inheritance or trust fund or whatever, nor do I want one.' For Armani, dignity and resilience mattered more than labels — whether in business or in love.

His empire, worth an estimated £10 billion, remains a testament to his discipline and vision. But his 2024 interview ensured his legacy was not only about fashion. It was also about vulnerability, honesty and acknowledging the men who shaped his life.