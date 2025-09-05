Jamie Lee Curtis has delivered one of the most unexpectedly funny television moments of the year by naming Steve Urkel as the person she once asked for an autograph.

In a recent interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the Oscar-winning actress and film producer was asked a routine question, 'Have you ever asked someone for an autograph?' Instead of naming a fellow Hollywood A-lister, Curtis surprised both Colbert and the audience by responding with one word: 'Urkel'.

The Halloween star initially paused in thought before breaking into a fit of uncontrollable laughter. Covering her face with her hands, she tried to compose herself while repeating the name.

The moment quickly spread on social media platforms, including TikTok and X, formerly known as Twitter, where fans shared the clip thousands of times. Viewers said her reaction felt refreshingly genuine, with one comment reading: 'Her reaction to the autograph question was the best!'

Who Is Urkel?

For those unfamiliar with the reference, Steve Urkel is a fictional character from the American sitcom Family Matters, which ran from 1989 to 1998. Played by actor Jaleel White, Urkel was originally introduced as a one-off guest character. However, his popularity quickly soared, leading him to become the central figure of the series.

Urkel was known for his oversized glasses, suspenders, and high-pitched voice. His catchphrase 'Did I do that?' became one of the most recognisable lines of 1990s television. Although intended to be a comic relief, Urkel's clumsy yet loveable personality transformed him into a household name.

The character's influence on American pop culture was significant, with Urkel merchandise, dolls, and even breakfast cereals being marketed during the height of the show's success.

For many viewers, Curtis's unexpected mention of Urkel brought back memories of a bygone television era when the character was at the centre of the family comedy.

Why Jamie Lee Curtis's Reaction Stood Out

The reason the interview clip resonated so strongly lies in the contrast between the question and Curtis's answer. When asked about an autograph request, audiences expected her to recall a famous actor or musician. Instead, she cited a fictional character whose popularity peaked decades ago.

Curtis's unfiltered laughter only added to the humour of the situation. Her visible struggle to regain composure highlighted her authenticity, a quality for which she has often been praised. The spontaneity of the moment gave the impression of an unscripted, candid response, something that fans are increasingly eager to see from celebrities in the digital era.

Social media lit up with praise for her light-heartedness, with users calling the moment 'hilarious' and 'the most Jamie Lee Curtis thing ever'. Others admitted they had to rewatch the clip several times because her laughter was contagious.

The Nostalgia Effect of Urkel

The viral moment also underscores the lasting appeal of 1990s television. Characters like Steve Urkel continue to resonate with audiences, not only among those who grew up watching Family Matters but also with younger viewers who have discovered the series on streaming platforms.

The nostalgia surrounding Urkel explains why Curtis's answer gained such traction online. It bridged generations, with older fans reminiscing about the sitcom and younger fans reacting to the novelty of the character's name. The combination of nostalgia and humour created the perfect formula for a viral moment.

By referencing Urkel, Curtis unintentionally revived a cultural icon who remains embedded in television history. It's a reminder that even a single mention of a character can reignite public interest decades later, especially when delivered in such an entertaining fashion.