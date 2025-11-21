Jack Osbourne has offered new insight into two of the most puzzling stories surrounding his late father, Ozzy Osbourne. Fans have long debated why the heavy metal icon bit the head off a dove and how he ended up recording a duet with Madonna that never officially saw release. Jack's recent conversations have shed light on both moments, bringing clarity to tales that have followed the singer for decades.

Inside the Real Story Behind the Dove Incident

During a discussion with campmates on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, Jack revisited the infamous moment when Ozzy shocked record executives by biting the head off a dove. The story has circulated in rock folklore since the early 1980s, yet Jack explained that the truth was shaped by frustration and alcohol rather than theatrics. His detailed account appears in fresh reporting on the dove-biting incident.

Jack said his father had just launched his solo career after being fired from Black Sabbath. Sharon Osbourne, who managed him at the time, arranged a meeting with CBS Records to secure support for his new album. The label had provided doves as a gentle publicity stunt, expecting Ozzy to release them during the meeting. Jack noted that his father had been drinking heavily before arriving, and the situation quickly spiralled.

According to Jack, the chaos began when Ozzy sat on the lap of a CBS executive and a dove landed unexpectedly on her knee. He said Ozzy grabbed the bird, bit its head off and spat it out. The shocking act spread across the industry within hours, and Ozzy's album climbed the charts soon after. Ozzy recalled the moment in interviews, saying he reacted out of irritation during a tense conversation with a public relations executive. The incident became part of his legend and reinforced the wild reputation of his early solo years.

The Madonna Duet That Vanished Before Release

A separate revelation came from Ozzy's eldest son, Louis Osbourne, who recently shared details about a forgotten collaboration between his father and a young Madonna. The rare track, recorded during the early 1980s, was later altered before release. The full account appears in the reporting about the scrapped Madonna duet.

Louis explained on Jack's podcast that the song 'Shake Your Head' was originally recorded by Was (Not Was) with vocals from both Madonna and Ozzy. At the time, Madonna was beginning her rise in pop music, and Ozzy was gaining momentum as a solo artist. Louis said Madonna or her team eventually withheld approval for her version, prompting the producers to replace her vocals with those of actress Kim Basinger.

The decision sent the track in a different direction, yet Madonna's original vocal remained archived. Years later, producer Don Was realised he still had parallel recordings from both artists. A remixer eventually combined them into an unofficial duet that appeared on a 1992 dance compilation. The remix reached the top five on the UK dance chart, although fans did not know at the time that they were listening to a reconstructed Ozzy and Madonna pairing.

Why These Stories Still Matter

These accounts from Jack and Louis reveal how personal memories, record label pressure and unexpected decisions shaped two of the strangest chapters in Ozzy Osbourne's career. The dove incident illustrated how frustration and spontaneity created a defining media moment. The lost Madonna duet showed how industry politics and timing redirected a rare collaboration that might have changed the trajectory of a curious pop-metal crossover.

Both stories add depth to Ozzy's legacy and highlight the unpredictable nature of the music world he navigated. They also show how his sons continue to preserve the history behind the myths, piecing together moments that once seemed too surreal to explain fully.