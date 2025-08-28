Kim Kardashian is the subject of online scrutiny for allowing her 12-year-old daughter to dress inappropriately. The photo of the SKIMS founder and her daughter, North West, quickly caught fire in social media as the pair vacationed in Rome. North wore a corset, miniskirt and platform boots as she was seen leaving Pierluigi with her mother on Saturday night.

Kardashian on Other End of Internet Mob

Kardashian is no stranger to getting slammed on the internet. Now, she's on the other side of parental concerns amid the attire backlash. Notably, in March, she expressed concerns with how her ex-husband, Kanye West, raised their kids.

Kanye, who was going through yet another series of social media fits, was under fire for exposing North to Sean 'Diddy' Combs. Kanye featured North with Combs on the 'Lonely Roads Still Go To Sunshine' track in March.

Due to Kardashian airing issues out in public, West vented via an X post. He mentioned not wanting to just 'see' his kids, but needing to raise them.

The Grammy-award winner likened his experiences with seeing his children to jail visitation. He also alleged that the 'Kardashian mob' took away his rights in choosing what his kids wear, where they study, and who they hang out with.

At the time, Page Six was told that Kardashian's biggest priority was the well-being and safety of her children. She wanted to protect them from being exposed to Kanye's controversial behaviour.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share North, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6. The couple were married for eight years, from 2014 to 2022.

Social Media Responds to North Spotted in Rome

The pair were seen in Rome, having dinner at Pierluigi. As they were leaving, photographers managed to take snaps of the mother and daughter, and proceeded to share their photos online.

North boasted blue ombre-styled hair in pigtails and glasses. As mentioned, she also wore a corset, miniskirt and boots to round out the fit.

Most netizens quickly caught wind of her appearance, with most expressing their concern. Social media users pointed out how inappropriate it was for a 12-year-old to wear a corset, let alone a parent allowing it.

'The skirt and boots are fine, but corset on a 12-year-old is a little out of hand', one said. 'And this is coming from a fashion designer who designs for exotic dancers'.

'So inappropriate kim', another chimed in. 'OK, Kim, she's 12 ...', another person added. One person claimed that Kim should 'preserve her daughter's innocence and be more mindful about her wardrobe'.

A rare commenter defended Kardashian, saying 'The judgment is wild, wild, y'all need to look at yourselves and stop worrying about her'.

TikTok reaction videos followed soon after the photo made its rounds online. 'Guys, that is an insane outfit.. for a 12-year-old! This isn't even a teenager, this is not an adult, this is so far from an adult, this is a middle school child!'

Even on YouTube, netizens were quick to address Kardashian 'pimping out' her own daughter. One commenter asked 'Did we really need a 12-year-old on a push-up corset?'

Another said 'The problem is she wants to be North's friend and not her mother'. 'I played with Barbies and wore one direction shirts at 12. I feel bad for these young girls. They're children and are acting too old. Crazy times we live in', added one viewer.