The much-awaited Supergirl trailer has been released, containing a multitude of what the DCU has in store for old fans and newbies alike. The story focuses on Kara Zor-El, cousin to the iconic Superman, whose recent blockbuster film proved a success in the box office.

Supergirl's storyline centres on the main character's past and present, while setting the stage for the future steps she will be taking in the coming days ahead.

Kara Zor-El's Story

The clip opens with Krypto, and the trailer swiftly shifts to showing the front page of The Daily Planet featuring Superman after he prevents a nuclear reactor explosion. Before Krypto pees on the paper, eagle-eyed fans clock that along the page's edge sits a small note about Supergirl saving a group of cats, and it quietly confirms that Kara is already known to the public.

She is active on Earth, but her work is shown on a different scale from her cousin, hinting that the two heroes may not share the same priorities.

Krypto, Ruthye, and Early Signs of Trouble

After Supergirl collected Krypto at the end of Superman, the new trailer shows him back beside his real owner. Unfortunately, this comfort does not last long. A later shot reveals Kara watching over the dog with visible distress. According to sources, in the comic book Krypto is injured while protecting Supergirl and Ruthye from Krem of the Yellow Hills, who is introduced as the primary villain of the Supergirl film.

In the trailer, a character identified as Krem of the Yellow Hills appears in a new form, trading his comic look for a punk-style design more fitting for a chaotic threat. On the page, he murdered Ruthye's father for refusing to laugh at one of his jokes, setting off her journey with Supergirl. The trailer appears to revise this moment, instead showing Krem attempting to kill Ruthye directly, which could explain why Supergirl is so determined to protect the girl.

Krypton, Argo City, and New Interpretations

Kara's memories also reveal clothing and patterns similar to what Jor-El and Lara wore in Superman. One striking image shows a great shield surrounding what appears to be Argo City, which echoes its comic history as one of the few remnants left after Krypton fell. The survival of that city may play a key role in this film or in the upcoming Man of Tomorrow.

The footage also gives a brief sense of Kara's past, pointing out that she was a teenager when Krypton collapsed. That detail places her in a different emotional space than Superman, who left the planet as a baby and remembers none of it. The film also includes Kara Zor-el stating that only the two of them survived the destruction, which tightens the connection between their stories.

Lobo, Intergalactic Pursuits, and The DCU's Expansion

Jason Momoa returns to the DC universe in a fresher role, no longer playing Aquaman but instead becoming Lobo. His character appears briefly in the teaser trailer in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment.

Screengrabs suggest that his new appearance is close to the original artwork, reflecting a part he had hoped to take on long before becoming Arthur Curry. The trailer hints that Supergirl and Ruthye may be pursued by Krem and his followers, and this raises the possibility that Lobo has been hired to track Kara. If so, his involvement could form one of the major threads tying this film into the next phase of the DCU.