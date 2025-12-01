The much-publicised, self-imposed 'exile' of Ellen DeGeneres has apparently hit a distinctly damp and chilly roadblock. Just over a year after the comedian and her wife, Portia de Rossi, dramatically relocated across the Atlantic to the English countryside, ostensibly in protest of Donald Trump's presidential re-election, the lure of sunny California is proving too strong to resist.

The once-dominant chat show host, who vowed to stay away from the US indefinitely, is now reportedly orchestrating a dramatic U-turn, packing her bags and plotting a return to the warmth of Los Angeles. Sources claim this is not just about missing Hollywood glamour; it is about friendship, career, and perhaps most tellingly, the British weather.

Reasons for the Return

According to a source cited by RadarOnline.com, the former show host is considering the move because she desperately misses her close circle of pals in LA and is simply tired of enduring the cold rural winters in England.

Ms DeGeneres, 67, and Ms de Rossi, 52, married in 2008. Their decision to relocate in late 2024 was triggered by the US election results, with Ms DeGeneres previously stating that 'she and Portia were going to stay in the UK while Trump was in the White House.'

The source revealed the domestic pressure, stating: 'She's been telling friends they are coming home soon because they miss them and can't take the winters over there, and Portia wants to act again.'

De Rossi, known for her roles in series such as Ally McBeal and Arrested Development, had largely stepped away from acting to focus on art dealing. Her desire to return to work is reportedly a strong driving force behind the impending U-turn.

A Sprawling Real Estate Portfolio

The impending return presents a logistical challenge, as DeGeneres and de Rossi have systematically liquidated their sprawling US property portfolio since deciding to move.

Earlier in January, the couple listed their Montecito five-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom property for $29.9 million (£23.7 million). Later in March, they placed another property on the market for around $5 million (£4 million), four years after buying it for $2.9 million (£2.3 million). These sales followed the end of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2022 after 19 seasons.

Their British real estate adventures have been equally fast-paced. The pair originally moved to a 43-acre estate in Oxfordshire. After a large-scale renovation, they put the property on the market in July for $30 million (£23.8 million) before moving to a different mansion to house de Rossi's horses.

The 'Toxic Workplace' Controversy

Long before her move to the UK, the TV host was plagued with accusations that she fostered a 'toxic workplace environment' on her hit talk show. Multiple former employees came forward with allegations of bullying, intimidation, and a culture of fear behind the scenes of the famously upbeat programme.

Now, with the reported return, all eyes are on whether Ms DeGeneres intends to reignite her career on American soil, or if the initial move was simply a chance to escape public scrutiny, now superseded by the need to escape the British winter.