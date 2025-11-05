Thousands of Sky customers could be owed full refunds for the Sky Live camera accessory, which was designed for the company's Sky Glass television.

Sky has confirmed the device will stop working permanently on 4 December 2025, after deciding to discontinue the product. The company says anyone who bought the camera directly is entitled to their money back.

However, many customers may not realise they qualify, particularly those who purchased the add-on as part of a bundle or payment plan, raising the risk that millions of pounds in refunds could go unclaimed.

Why Sky Live Is Being Shut Down

Launched in June 2023, Sky Live was marketed as an optional camera for Sky Glass sets, offering motion gaming, video calls and shared viewing. The accessory originally cost £290 ($383) or £6 (approximately $8) a month on instalments.

The company has said the service will stop functioning in early December because it is being withdrawn entirely. All customers who bought the device directly from Sky are eligible for a full refund, and future monthly payments will be cancelled.

Customers will also receive a free 12-month subscription to the Mvmnt fitness app, though this version will not include the camera's motion-tracking features, according to TechRadar. Purchases made second-hand, such as through online resale platforms, are unlikely to qualify for refunds.

Who Qualifies for a Refund

Refunds apply to anyone who bought a Sky Live camera from Sky, either outright or through a payment plan, according to T3. Even if the device is no longer in use, those customers remain eligible.

However, some may miss out if they are unaware of the shutdown date or if Sky cannot reach them because of outdated contact details. Others may have forgotten they purchased the accessory, particularly if it was included with their television.

Sky has not said how many customers are affected but is urging people to check their Sky accounts or previous bills for any entry showing a Sky Live camera purchase.

How to Claim Your Refund

Customers can confirm eligibility by logging into their Sky account to review past bills and device records. Any listing for the 'Sky Live camera' as a one-off or monthly payment should qualify.

They can then contact Sky Customer Services through the website or support line and reference the Sky Live discontinuation notice. Proof of purchase, such as an account number or invoice, may be required.

Refunds will be credited to the original payment method once verified, and future instalments will be automatically cancelled. Customers can also request a pre-paid label to recycle the device, though returning it is not required.

The Broader Picture

Sky's decision to withdraw the device has raised questions about the lifespan of connected products tied to proprietary software. Technology analysts say it highlights the risks for consumers buying hardware that relies on ongoing digital support.

Sky has described the move as a strategic shift rather than a product failure. The company continues to promote its Glass television range and says the refunds are being issued as 'a goodwill gesture'.

With the December shutdown approaching, customers are advised to check their accounts soon and confirm whether they qualify for repayment. Even those who no longer use the accessory may still be entitled to a refund.