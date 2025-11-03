The K-pop world's biggest girl group, BLACKPINK, is facing a wave of criticism amid their DEADLINE World Tour, with one member, Jennie, at the centre of a so-called 'Lazy Jennie' controversy.

Video clips from recent shows have sparked online discussions about her stage presence and the group's future.

The 'Lazy Jennie' Criticism

BLACKPINK launched their DEADLINE tour on 5 July 2025 at Goyang Stadium in Seoul, signalling their return to full-group activities after solo projects.

Shortly afterwards, multiple media outlets began reporting that particular tour stops — particularly in Asia saw performances that drew backlash. In Taiwan on 18 October, for example, one fan noted audience dismay over what was called a 'messy' performance and singled out Jennie for perceived low energy.

Videos shared online show Jennie at times pausing mid- choreography, appearing disengaged, or dancing less vigorously compared to earlier performances. The moment triggered renewed commentary about her on-stage commitment, while some blamed her for making the whole act look bad. 'What angers me is she isn't just screwing up her parts but is intentionally screwing up others' parts as well'

Mixed Fan Reactions

On TikTok, one user whose post first drew attention to the Taiwan show described a stark contrast between Jennie's high-energy Born Pink tour appearances and her noticeably lower effort during recent performances. Viewers responding to that post agreed, suggesting that Jennie tends to 'give her all' in major markets like Los Angeles or Coachella but performs with less intensity elsewhere.

Others expressed disappointment that her attitude appeared 'disrespectful' to fans who travel and pay high ticket prices for international concerts. However, a substantial portion of BLINKs (BLACKPINK fans) have come to Jennie's defence.

#deadline ♬ original sound - isitherightword @isitherightword My first #blackpink video is unfortunately about this #jennielazy controversy. I saw them live in LA and SF last tour and the difference in her performance was stark. I know #jennie has some significant health struggles that she talked about in Light up the Sky but I think what's going on now is deeper than that. It feels like resentment and entitlement. And truly I think that's to the detriment of the career she’s trying to build in the west. Hope you enjoy! #kpopfyp

Many pointed out that she has previously discussed physical and mental strain in the Netflix documentary BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky, in which she mentioned chronic muscular issues and exhaustion linked to the group's demanding schedule. Supporters suggested that such factors may explain moments of low energy, arguing that Jennie should not be vilified for health-related limitations.

Some fans also blamed YG Entertainment, saying the company has overworked the group and forced them to continue extensive touring with minimal new music.

Disbandment Speculation Grows

Jennie is widely regarded as one of the more commercially prominent members of BLACKPINK, with successful solo ventures. Thus, criticism of her has broader implications.

Performance inconsistency can also impact the perception of K-pop idol quality when performing live, especially in extensive stadium world tours where production value and physical stamina are tested.

In light of the backlash, some fans have begun speculating whether this is indicative of internal group issues. Some reports suggest that complaints about Jennie's live energy, combined with solo focus among members, are fuelling rumours that the group might eventually disband or reduce group activities.

The renewed backlash has also coincided with fluctuations in YG Entertainment's stock price, which dropped following unconfirmed reports of a potential December 2025 comeback.

What Lies Ahead for BLACKPINK

Despite the online backlash, BLACKPINK remains one of the world's most influential pop acts. Their global legacy, from Coachella to the UN Youth Assembly, is largely secure, but current criticism highlights growing tension between artistry and exhaustion.

Whether Jennie's subdued performances stem from burnout, dissatisfaction, or health challenges remains unconfirmed. Neither she nor YG Entertainment has publicly commented on the Taiwan performance. The DEADLINE World Tour continues through December 2025, with additional shows planned in Hong Kong and Singapore.