K-pop star Jackson Wang and Filipino actress Anne Curtis became the talk of the internet after videos of their friendly interaction at a Halloween party went viral. The light-hearted exchange, captured by attendees and later shared widely on social media, has triggered interactions and commentary among fans from both the Philippines and South Korea, quickly becoming one of the most discussed celebrity moments of the week.

On 30 October 2025, both stars attended Tim Yap's annual Halloween celebration, Shake, Rattle and Ball, an event known for drawing major figures from entertainment and fashion. Curtis, one of the Philippines' most recognisable actresses, was seen enjoying the night alongside Wang, the Hong Kong-born rapper and former member of GOT7. The moment that drew attention came when Wang appeared to whisper something into Curtis's ear, prompting her to burst out laughing.

Clips of the exchange circulated online almost immediately, showing the two stars chatting closely and posing for photographs. In one viral clip, Curtis could be seen playfully placing her hands on Wang's shoulders and face as they smiled for the camera. Fans quickly flooded social media with comments, many teasing Curtis for what they described as a dream come true for a self-confessed K-pop fangirl. Others, however, thought the interaction was inappropriate - citing Anne's married status.

Anne Curtis: A Longtime K-pop Fan

Anne Curtis has long been open about her admiration for Korean entertainment. Over the years, she has publicly expressed her enthusiasm for both K-pop and K-dramas, often sharing her experiences of meeting or watching performances by Korean stars. Her genuine excitement for the culture has helped endear her to fans across Asia, many of whom relate to her love for the Korean wave.

Curtis has previously gone viral for encounters with well-known figures such as Gong Yoo, Park Bo-gum and Song Hye-kyo. Each interaction has highlighted her friendly nature and the light-hearted enthusiasm she brings to such moments. This latest instance with Jackson Wang appears to be in keeping with that same approachable and fan-like energy that her followers have come to appreciate.

Jackson Wang's Global Presence

Wang, 31, has built an impressive career that bridges both K-pop and international music scenes. Born in Hong Kong, he rose to fame as a member of the South Korean boy group GOT7 before launching his solo career under his self-founded label, Team Wang. Known for hits such as 100 Ways and Blow, Wang has since established himself as one of Asia's leading global pop figures.

His visit to Manila coincided with the Philippine leg of his MAGIC MAN world tour, which took place on 2 November 2025 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Married Life And Family

Anne Curtis, meanwhile, has been happily married to chef and content creator Erwan Heussaff since 2017. The pair wed in Queenstown, New Zealand, in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends. They share one daughter, Dahlia, who has often appeared in the couple's social media posts.

Curtis's marriage to Heussaff remains one of the most well-known relationships in Philippine show business, largely due to their low-key yet supportive dynamic. Erwan, the brother of actress Solenn Heussaff, is known for his culinary ventures and travel content, while Anne continues to balance her television, film and hosting career. The recent viral clip with Wang appeared to be a lighthearted, friendly interaction rather than anything beyond that.

Online Reaction And Context

While social media quickly filled with playful comments about the meeting, most reactions highlighted the humorous and wholesome nature of the exchange. Fans of both celebrities celebrated the moment as an example of cross-cultural connection between Filipino and Korean entertainment figures.