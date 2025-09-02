Chloé Malle, the 39-year-old Vogue.com editor with a distinguished pedigree and digital flair, is poised to redefine the future of American Vogue.

Malle has quietly ascended from social editor to digital powerhouse within Condé Nast, establishing herself as a steady hand during a pivotal transition. With Anna Wintour stepping aside from daily editorial duties, Malle emerges as the leading candidate to fill the newly retitled position of head of editorial content for US Vogue.

Her heritage, experience and recent high-profile work have elevated her as the 'practical, reasonable, rational choice', according to insiders. As the fashion world watches, Malle's potential appointment heralds both continuity and change at the top of one of the most influential fashion institutions.

A Storied Background and Editorial Rise

Chloé Françoise Malle was born on 8 November 1985 in New York City.

Educated at Brown University, Malle began her journalism career at The New York Observer (2009–2011), before joining Vogue in 2011 as social editor. In 2016, she became a contributing editor, and by 2023, she was editor of Vogue.com, producing digital features, special issues and literary spin-offs such as Vogue Weddings: Brides, Dresses, Designers and Vogue Living: Country, City, Coast.

Throughout, she has also contributed to prestigious publications including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and Architectural Digest.

Malle's flair extends beyond print. She co-hosts The Run-Through with Vogue podcast, which she launched in November 2022, alongside Chioma Nnadi. The programme explores trends and pop culture with humour and insight.

Known internally as dependable and creative, Malle conducted a widely noted profile of Lauren Sánchez ahead of her wedding to Jeff Bezos in June 2025, a piece that elevated her visibility at Vogue.

Reports say she is well-liked among staff and regarded as the 'straight-ahead, reasonable, rational choice' for leadership.

The Nepo Baby Debate

Despite her professional accomplishments, Malle's privileged upbringing has drawn scrutiny in an industry increasingly conscious of representation and accessibility. As the only child of Candice Bergen — Emmy Award-winning actress known for Murphy Brown — and Louis Malle, the Oscar-winning French filmmaker, her appointment has been described by some outlets as a 'nepo baby' rise.

Critics argue that her connections may have smoothed her path within media and publishing. Yet colleagues counter that her editorial track record, spanning Vogue.com leadership, books, podcasts and high-profile features, demonstrates substance beyond her surname.

The debate reflects broader cultural conversations about nepotism in fashion and entertainment. The term 'nepo baby', popularised in recent years, has become shorthand for second-generation figures navigating industries where family names carry influence. For Malle, the challenge will be to prove her editorial vision can stand independently of her heritage.

The Vogue Transition: Practical Choice in Transformative Times

Anna Wintour, who has led American Vogue since 1988, announced in June that she would step down from day-to-day editorial control while remaining in global leadership as Condé Nast's chief content officer and Vogue's global editorial director. The new role for Malle, titled Head of Editorial Content, signals both continuity and evolution within Vogue's leadership structure.

Malle has reportedly been chosen over other internal contenders such as Nicole Phelps of Vogue Runway and external names like Sara Moonves, with New York Fashion Week (begins 11 September 2025) cited as a likely target for the announcement. Industry commentators frame her appointment as pragmatic, describing her as someone who can preserve Vogue's cultural influence while embracing new content formats.

With her lineage, digital acumen and years of editorial experience, Chloé Malle stands ready to guide American Vogue into its next chapter.