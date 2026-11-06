A Brazilian youth football semi-final descended into chaos after 53 dismissals were recorded following a mass brawl, leaving one team with just seven eligible players and prompting its opponents to surrender the rematch.

The extraordinary scenes unfolded during Uberlândia's 3-1 defeat to Mamoré in the second division of the Minas Gerais Under-20 Championship in November 2026. Uberlândia subsequently withdrew from the second leg, allowing Mamoré to reach the final despite the disciplinary fallout.

How One Football Match Produced 53 Dismissals

The confrontation occurred at Parque do Sabiá stadium in Uberlândia, where tensions escalated during the second half of the semi-final.

Referee Fernando Patrick Drosghic Modesto recorded several incidents before the mass confrontation, including dismissals and a lengthy interruption that reportedly lasted approximately 40 minutes.

Mamoré's third goal, scored deep into stoppage time, triggered another confrontation after celebrations near the opposing bench.

According to the referee's match report, the ensuing disorder involved physical altercations between participants. The situation became sufficiently serious that normal disciplinary procedures could not be completed on the pitch.

CENAS LAMENTÁVEIS😥



Confusão generalizada entre os elencos de Uberlândia X Mamoré pela semifinal da segunda divisão do mineiro sub-20.



Jogo terminou após uma longa briga entre as equipes.



🎥 YouTube/Bola e Batom pic.twitter.com/FihSKdGYlF — Mineiro Módulo 2🔺 (@mineiromodulo2) November 2, 2026

The reported total of 53 dismissals included 43 players, eight coaching staff members and two club officials.

Some accounts recorded 51 red cards because they excluded the two officials. Crucially, not every dismissal involved a card being physically displayed during the disorder, with disciplinary decisions instead documented in the referee's report.

The extraordinary tally exceeded the previously reported record of 36 dismissals during an Argentine lower-division match in 2011.

Seven Eligible Players Leave Mamoré Facing Disadvantage

The consequences extended beyond the abandoned match, with suspensions threatening to leave Mamoré severely depleted for the return fixture scheduled for Sunday, 8 November.

In an official statement issued on Wednesday, 4 November, Uberlândia confirmed that Mamoré had only seven eligible players available. That figure represented the regulatory minimum, meaning Mamoré was not automatically unable to field a legal team.

Uberlândia, meanwhile, confirmed that it had eligible players from its Under-20 and Under-17 squads available for selection. Rather than contesting the fixture against a severely weakened opponent, the club voluntarily withdrew, describing its decision as a gesture of fair play.

The Minas Gerais Football Federation approved the withdrawal, confirming Mamoré's progression to the championship final. Reaching the final also secured Mamoré promotion to the state's top Under-20 division for the 2027 season.

Further Disciplinary Consequences Remain Possible

Uberlândia clarified that its decision applied only to the semi-final's return leg and did not constitute withdrawal from the entire competition. The club remains eligible to contest the third-place fixture, which also offers promotion to the state's top Under-20 division for 2027.

The federation also indicated that automatic suspensions arising from the dismissals would be considered served through the cancelled fixture. However, that decision does not necessarily prevent further disciplinary proceedings concerning the violence.

Uberlândia confirmed that it had already taken internal disciplinary measures against individuals involved in the incident.

What began as a contest for a place in the final ultimately became an extraordinary disciplinary episode, with 53 recorded dismissals and a voluntary forfeiture deciding the semi-final without another ball being kicked.