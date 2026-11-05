Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham has shared a pointed message about American culture following the 2026 US midterm elections, arguing that meaningful change requires more than political victories.

The WNBA star reposted a message on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, 4 November, challenging Americans to focus on personal responsibility rather than placing their hopes entirely in elected leaders.

'One of the strangest things about our culture is how much faith we've placed in elections to change our lives and how little faith we've placed in our own ability to do the same,' the post read.

It continued: 'People will spend months arguing about who should lead the country while spending zero time considering how they could better lead themselves.'

The message was originally shared by entrepreneur Andy Frisella. Cunningham reposted it without adding a separate written statement or explicitly endorsing a political party.

The timing attracted attention as Democrats secured control of both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections, delivering a significant setback to President Donald Trump and Republicans.

Message Calls for Personal Excellence

The lengthy post argued that America's challenges cannot be resolved through elections, legislation or changes in political leadership alone.

'Because the strength of a country is ultimately a reflection of the character, discipline and standards of the people who make it up,' it stated. The message also declared: 'Politics is downstream of culture.'

It continued: 'We can keep changing the people in charge, passing new laws and arguing over which party has the answers..... .....but until we change the culture fostering, producing and tolerating the problems we have as a society nothing fundamentally changes.'

Another section contrasted people who are 'weak, unhealthy, uninformed and dependent' with those who are 'strong, healthy, educated and self-reliant'. The post concluded: 'If we want a better America, it starts with being better Americans. There is no other way. Personal Excellence is the Ultimate Rebellion.'

Cunningham, who has previously attracted attention for her outspoken views, has described herself as politically moderate.

In an earlier ESPN interview, she said: 'I'm very much in the middle. I agree with things on both sides, disagree with things on both sides. And that's all I've ever said about my political beliefs. But people love to assume.'

Democrats Secure Historic Midterm Victory

Cunningham's repost came a day after Americans voted in the 3 November midterm elections, which determined control of Congress for the remainder of Trump's presidency.

Democrats secured majorities in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, gaining seats in several traditionally Republican states.

The results were widely viewed as a rebuke to the administration, with voter concerns over living costs, inflation, the Iran war and government accountability contributing to the political shift.

The new Democratic majorities could block legislation, scrutinise presidential nominees and launch investigations into the administration.

However, the election outcome does not mean every American shares the same political priorities. Cunningham's repost did not name Trump, endorse Democratic candidates or directly discuss the election results. Instead, its emphasis remained on individual behaviour and cultural standards.

The message also reflects a wider debate in American politics about whether electoral victories can deliver lasting social change without broader shifts in public attitudes.

For Cunningham, the post's central argument was that improving the country begins with improving the people who make it up.