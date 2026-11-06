Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham has recorded a remarkable social media milestone, gaining more Instagram followers during the 2026 WNBA season than the other 49 most-followed players in the women's league combined.

The 30-year-old also surpassed every NBA player in follower growth over the same period, according to figures shared by Brendan Kaminsky, founder of Miami-based branding and social media agency bknown. The numbers underline Cunningham's growing influence beyond basketball, as viral moments and controversial public comments have helped turn her into one of the sport's most recognisable personalities.

Sophie Cunningham's Instagram Following Surges Past NBA Stars

Kaminsky shared the findings on X on 3 November, highlighting the Indiana guard's extraordinary rise between 8 May and 2 November 2026.

'Just how powerful has Sophie Cunningham's social media influence been? She gained more Instagram followers this season than the other 49 most-followed WNBA players COMBINED... and more than ANY NBA player,' he wrote.

According to the analysis, Cunningham added approximately 2.95 million followers, increasing her audience from around 1.4 million to more than 4.3 million.

The other 49 most-followed WNBA players collectively gained approximately 1.9 million followers during the same period.

Her growth also exceeded that of leading NBA names, including New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, who added approximately 1.05 million followers. San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama gained around 763,000, while Karl-Anthony Towns added approximately 384,000.

The figures were compiled using Mondo Metrics data. Although follower growth measures the expansion of an account's audience, it does not necessarily indicate how many people regularly engage with its content.

Viral Moments and Controversial Comments Fuel Popularity

Cunningham's growing popularity did not happen overnight. She joined Indiana in 2025 after spending six seasons with the Phoenix Mercury, but a confrontation during a Commissioner's Cup game against the Connecticut Sun in June 2025 helped propel her into the national spotlight.

She became involved in an on-court altercation with Jacy Sheldon after Caitlin Clark was knocked to the floor. Cunningham's reaction generated widespread attention, helping her attract followers beyond the traditional WNBA audience.

Her public profile expanded further in 2026 after she spoke about transgender athletes competing in women's sports during an ESPN interview. Her comments generated considerable debate, attracting both supporters and critics.

Cunningham subsequently acknowledged that her growing visibility had created personal security concerns. She revealed on her podcast, 'No Hesitation', that she had arranged round-the-clock security amid concerns about threats and unwanted attention.

Commercial Opportunities Follow Social Media Growth

The surge has also coincided with growing commercial opportunities. Cunningham's Indiana Fever jersey became one of the league's best-selling items, while her partnership with Adidas brought additional attention to her personal brand.

Her influence also extends to podcasting and television, where she has used interviews, guest appearances and candid discussions to connect with audiences beyond basketball. These platforms have allowed her to showcase her personality, share her opinions on issues surrounding the sport and build a recognisable identity beyond her performances on court.

Cunningham's latest figures demonstrate how personality, controversy and viral sports moments can generate enormous online audiences. With her future in the WNBA entering a new chapter as she navigates free agency, her growing digital following could become an important asset for whichever organisation secures her services.