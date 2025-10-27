Sophie Turner, 29, has established herself as one of Britain's most prominent actresses. Her journey to fame began when she was cast as Sansa Stark in HBO's epic series Game of Thrones. The role, which she played from 2011 to 2019, catapulted her into international stardom.

Turner's portrayal of Sansa, a young noblewoman navigating a brutal world who later becomes a fierce leader, earned her widespread critical praise. In 2019, she received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, cementing her status as a talented actress.

Her performance in the series was praised for its depth and resilience. Her character's evolution resonated with fans across the globe, making her a household name.

Transition to Film and Fashion

Beyond television, Turner expanded her career into film. Her feature debut was in Another Me (2013). She later starred as Jean Grey in the X-Men franchise, appearing in X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) and Dark Phoenix (2019).

Her filmography also includes Barely Lethal (2015), Do Revenge (2022), The Staircase (2022), Joan (2024), and Trust (2025).

In addition to acting, Turner has built a significant social media following and has appeared in fashion campaigns for luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, further establishing her as a modern celebrity and style icon.

Wealth of a Modern Leading Lady

As of 2024, estimates of Turner's net worth vary. ClutchPoints values her at approximately $10 million (£7.5 million), while The Tab suggests her wealth could be closer to $12 million (£9 million), factoring in her acting earnings and side projects.

While her net worth may seem modest compared to some peers, it is substantial for her age. During the later seasons of Game of Thrones, she reportedly earned around $175,000 (£131,000) per episode, although official figures remain private.

Her income is bolstered by brand collaborations and advertisements, especially in the luxury fashion sector. With upcoming projects and her continued high profile, analysts believe her financial portfolio has significant growth potential.

Inside Sophie Turner's Personal Life

Turner's marriage to singer Joe Jonas drew considerable media attention. The couple began dating in 2016, became engaged in October 2017, and married in May 2019 in a lavish French ceremony following an earlier Las Vegas wedding.

They welcomed two daughters: Willa in July 2020 and Delphine in July 2022. However, by September 2023, Turner and Jonas announced their separation, citing irreconcilable differences. Following the divorce, Turner moved back to the United Kingdom.

Despite the split, Turner and Jonas have maintained a respectful relationship, sharing joint custody of their children. Their relationship, while highly publicised, has also been described as amicable.

In late 2023, she was linked to British aristocrat Peregrine 'Perry' Pearson, heir to the Cowdray estate. Their relationship became more public through 2024. However, Turner unfollowed Pearson on social media in early 2025, sparking rumours of a split.

A New Chapter?

More recent reports suggest Turner may be exploring a new romance. Sources indicate she has been secretly meeting Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, following his separation from actress Dakota Johnson.

Fans and media outlets have speculated about the nature of their relationship, with some noting their frequent private meetings and shared social media posts. Turner and Martin's friendship appears to be deepening, with many watching for further developments.