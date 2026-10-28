A record-setting South Florida king tide swamped canal defences near Miami on Tuesday as seawater pushed inland. Water overtopped a barrier in Miami Shores, with similar backflow reported in Little River and North Miami Beach.

Coastal streets and businesses flooded, disrupting traffic. Three flood-resilience projects backed by $150 million (£112.91 million) in federal grants were still awaiting final construction approval. The surge was intensified by onshore winds and a passing low-pressure system.

At Miami's Virginia Key gauge, water reached its highest recorded non-hurricane level since observations began in 1994, according to the Miami Herald.

Miami and Fort Lauderdale experienced water levels about 2.5 feet above high tide. Hurricane Irma produced a higher reading in 2017, demonstrating the distinction between the latest king tide and hurricane flooding.

South Florida King Tide Pushes Seawater Back Into Canals

At a golf course in Miami Shores, floodwater submerged the grounds and forced a temporary closure.

Near the 12th hole, seawater flowed over a South Florida Water Management District barrier and backed into the canal. The structure is intended to help move canal water towards Biscayne Bay.

Similar backflow was reported at district structures in Little River and North Miami Beach. The region's drainage system is more than 80 years old in places.

District managers have warned that higher seas can impede drainage without larger pumps and upgraded gates.

University of Miami researcher Brian McNoldy said the passing weather system was 'bulldozing water onto the coast'. He described the event as South Florida's highest king tide on record.

The district had predicted 27 October as the year's peak tide date along the east coast.

South Florida's $150M Flood Projects Await Construction Approval

FEMA awarded $150 million (£112.91 million) in reimbursement grants in June 2024 for projects in the C-7, C-8 and C-9 canal basins.

According to the South Florida Water Management District, each received approximately $50 million (£37.63 million), representing about 70% of project costs. Local partners would fund the remaining share.

The plans include upgrades to coastal flood-control structures and new pumping stations. Work in the C-8 basin would replace the S-28 structure and add pumping capacity near Miami Shores. The projects also propose water-storage and shoreline improvements.

Initial design and planning work has an approved scope. Construction requires additional reviews and final approval from Florida emergency management authorities. The Miami Herald reported that federal funding was withdrawn in 2025 and reinstated in 2026.

District spokesman Jason Schultz said in an email, 'The BRIC awards for construction have been reinstated, and the grant agreements are currently under negotiation. All three projects are undergoing federal and state permitting.'

The district's statement did not specify when construction would begin or when the upgraded facilities would become operational. The projects are intended to improve regional flood protection, but their completion cannot be assumed to have prevented Tuesday's flooding.

South Florida King Tide Flooding Reaches Businesses and Doorsteps

Fort Lauderdale officials closed the Las Olas Bridge as surrounding roads flooded.

Pedro Arraz, a manager at Chima's Steakhouse, left his workplace because of rising water. 'I couldn't even open the door because if I opened it, water would get all over my workplace,' he said. He walked nearly a mile through floodwater to reach his parked car.

In Miami Beach, Maria Martell tried using a broom to keep water away from her home. It covered her front garden and approached her door. 'This is horrible,' she said in Spanish, according to the Miami Herald's translation.

Nearby, Luis Chavez Espinosa stood knee-deep in water while livestreaming his flooded neighbourhood.

Flooding also affected areas farther north. In Jupiter, rough surf and coastal erosion damaged a staircase near the Civic Center, prompting temporary closures.

Serena Hoermann of Florida Atlantic University said repeated flooding strains infrastructure. 'It's all kind of compounding to wear down our infrastructure over time,' she said.

Gonzalo E. Vazquez, who bought his Las Olas home in 2006, said he had seen the water rise this high only once before. The flooding left him concerned about the city's ability to protect residents from increasingly severe tides. He called for stronger local measures to address the problem.

'We need something to alleviate this area because this is going to continue year after year,' he said.

The district's 2026 king tide forecast identifies an elevated tide period along South Florida's east coast through 12 November. Another period is predicted from 22 to 29 November. Those forecasts do not mean flooding on the scale of Tuesday's event is certain.

The three flood-resilience projects remain subject to construction approvals, with no operational date confirmed in the district's statement.