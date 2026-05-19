Elon Musk's refusal to pose for a photo with Tim Cook at a state banquet in Beijing on Thursday, and his series of exaggerated facial expressions during the Trump‑China summit, have turned the Tesla boss into an unlikely meme star of the diplomatic gathering, according to footage shared online.

The event at the Great Hall of the People was staged around President Donald Trump's visit to China and his talks with President Xi Jinping, a high‑stakes moment intended to showcase dialogue on trade, technology and economic cooperation. Instead, Musk's behaviour at the formal banquet has become the most-replayed clip from the trip, overshadowing the very agenda that brought together some of the world's most powerful political and business leaders.

Elon Musk, Tim Cook And A Selfie That Never Happened

Video from the banquet shows Musk seated at a large round table as Apple chief executive Cook and other technology and finance figures gather nearby for a group selfie. While others stand and lean in for the camera, Musk stays seated, refusing to join the frame. He raises an eyebrow, pulls a tight grimace and cycles through a series of 'weird expressions' that seem wildly out of step with the carefully choreographed setting.

As more executives drift over, Musk keeps up the performance. At one point, he appears to be scrolling on his phone, seemingly engrossed, while people cluster around him. In another clip, he drifts away from the table and slowly spins in place, panning his phone around the vast hall like a tourist capturing the décor rather than a man in the middle of a flagship diplomatic showcase.

The images were catnip for social media. Short, loopable and slightly surreal, they travelled far faster than any summary of tariff discussions or regulatory pledges, turning a formal Trump‑China summit into a global meme factory within hours.

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The 'Meme Gap' At The Trump‑China Summit

Publicist Amy Prenner, founder of The Prenner Group, argues that what played out in Beijing was not an accident but a demonstration of how modern attention really works.

'What happened in Beijing last night is a textbook example of the meme gap, the chasm between what a high‑stakes diplomatic event is designed to communicate and what the internet actually takes away from it,' she said.

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In her reading, the picture is stark. A summit pitched as a serious dialogue on trade and technology ends up defined by a billionaire grimacing through a selfie he clearly does not want to take, then twirling with his phone while world leaders discuss the future of the global economy.

'Musk sat alone while executives lined up to take selfies beside him, grimaced through the moment, then pretended to be busy on his phone and separately, spun in circles filming the venue like a tourist while the world's most consequential trade summit played out around him,' Prenner noted.

She is blunt about which part of that evening will last. 'Those two clips will outlive every policy headline from this trip by years. That's not an opinion, that's just how attention works.'

Musk's Growing Habit Of Becoming The Story

Musk's public persona has long blurred the lines between hard‑nosed executive and digital provocateur, and his Trump‑China summit turn slots neatly into that pattern. Whether intentional or not, his behaviour repeatedly drags the spotlight away from the official script and onto his reactions, jokes or off‑beat moments.

Prenner suggests the onus now is on how Musk responds, not on what he did.

'The smartest move when a meme overtakes the news cycle is to own it immediately, on your own platform, and redirect the narrative before anyone else sets the frame. Musk has done this before and has enough brand equity to survive it,' she said.

Her warning is reserved for those who lack his kind of fan base. 'The worst move and the most common is silence followed by an earnest statement, which transforms a viral moment into an actual story.'

In other words, for a figure like Musk, a few seconds of awkward footage are an irritation to be folded back into his myth‑making. For a more conventional CEO, the same shots could become a reputational headache.

Serious Diplomacy, Reduced To Background Noise

The banquet was not meant to be a sideshow. Trump publicly described his visit as a 'great honour' and said he and Xi had held 'extremely positive and productive conversations.' Officials highlighted the breadth of topics, from trade and market access to technology policy and wider economic co‑operation.

Yet even among those following the summit closely, it is Musk's spinning and refusal to join Cook's selfie that have broken through. The contrast is not flattering to traditional diplomacy.

'The Beijing summit covered trade, tech policy, and economic cooperation at the highest level serious business by any measure and yet the spinning was all anyone wanted to talk about,' Prenner said.

Her final judgement is almost cruel. 'For Musk specifically, that's a manageable problem. For any other executive in that room without his cult of personality, it would be a full crisis.'