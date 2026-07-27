Economic commentator Peter Schiff has publicly mocked tech billionaire Elon Musk after a brutal stock market rout wiped nearly $100 billion from his net worth in a single week.

The remarks, posted on X on Friday, landed against the backdrop of a bruising stretch for Musk's empire, with Tesla and SpaceX both under pressure in the market.

For market watchers tracking the volatile fortunes of the world's richest individuals, the spectacle highlights the ruthless nature of modern tech valuations.

While Schiff insisted he was merely poking fun at the astronomical scale of the figures rather than launching a personal attack, the dramatic drop underscores growing investor impatience.

As shares tumbled following disappointing quarterly reports, the unfolding market correction reveals that even the most celebrated corporate empires remain entirely vulnerable to Wall Street gravity.

Peter Schiff Sparks Online Debate Over Billion-Dollar Swings

The commentary erupted on X after Tesla's second-quarter results and a sharp sell-off in both Tesla and SpaceX, which helped wipe an estimated $130 billion from Musk's fortune over the week, according to CNBC.

Schiff, the Echelon Wealth Partners co-founder and economist, responded with a line that did the rounds quickly online, saying, 'I'm old enough to remember when $100 billion was a lot of money.'

I'm an Elon fan. So I mean nothing negative about the post. I wish I was rich enough to "lose" $100 billion in one week. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) July 24, 2026

In a follow-up exchange, Schiff was at pains to say he was not coming after Musk personally. When one X user argued that Musk was still creating value, Schiff replied, 'I'm an Elon fan,' before adding, 'I wish I was rich enough to 'lose' $100 billion in one week.' He also said Musk was 'not in any pain,' and that he would not have posted if he thought otherwise.

Elon is not in any pain. If I thought he was I would not have posted that. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) July 24, 2026

The tone was classic Schiff, half jab, half shrug, and very much in character for a figure who has made a career out of poking at market excess. But the scale here is still rather wild. Even by the standards of modern tech wealth, a nine-figure swing in seven days is not something people are supposed to casually brush off.

Tesla and SpaceX Face Mounting Market Pressure

The underlying cause of the historic wealth contraction stems from severe downward momentum across Musk's primary corporate assets. Tesla's slump began after its second-quarter earnings report, which showed revenue of $28.24 billion, above estimates, but adjusted earnings per share of 33 cents, missing Wall Street's 50-cent consensus.

CNBC reported that Tesla shares fell 18% over the week, its worst weekly drop since 2022, as investors balked at the company's caution around autonomy and its heavy spending on future projects.

SpaceX was dragged into the same gloomy patch. CNBC said the stock fell 7.2% over five days to $115.07, its lowest level since the company's record IPO last month, while the wider decline left it roughly 43% below its peak close on 16 June. Other reports have said the stock had already slipped beneath its IPO price of $135, which only sharpens the mood around what had been, until recently, an almost absurdly euphoric debut.

That is the bit that really bites for Musk. Tesla is still the cleaner public read on his business, but SpaceX's valuation has become part of the same story, and together they have turned a glittering run into something far more brittle. Investors, it seems, have suddenly remembered that momentum can cut both ways.

Why the Post Landed Online

Schiff's comments resonated because they tapped into two separate obsessions at once, Musk's money and Musk himself. The first is obvious enough. The second is messier, because Musk's supporters often treat setbacks as temporary noise, while critics see each wobble as proof that the mythology was always overcooked.

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There was also a touch of irony in Schiff's phrasing. He was mocking the scale of the loss, while insisting he was not mocking Musk.

That contradiction probably helped the post travel. Social media loves a neat little contradiction, especially when it comes wrapped in a billionaire drama that most readers cannot fully relate to except in the most abstract, maybe slightly envious sense.

The bigger picture is that Musk's companies are no longer being treated as untouchable story stocks. Tesla's results were solid on revenue but ugly enough on profits to shake confidence, and SpaceX's post-IPO slide has taken some of the shine off the whole Musk narrative. Whether that turns into a longer reset, or just one more ugly week in a very noisy market, is still open. Right now, though, the message from investors is plain enough, and it is not especially polite.