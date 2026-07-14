Elon Musk's fortune has dropped back below $900 billion after a sharp slide in SpaceX shares, wiping more than $500 billion from his net worth in under a month and ending his brief spell as a trillionaire. The billionaire's wealth fell to $879.3 billion on Monday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, after another sell-off in the newly public SpaceX stock.

Elon Musk Lost $500 Billion, Trillionaire Claim

The news came after SpaceX shares extended a brutal run lower, slipping 3.8% on Monday to just under $140 and moving closer to the company's $135 listing price. The stock has now fallen more than 38% from its all-time high above $225 reached the day after listing, and has declined in 11 of its 17 trading sessions, a reminder that even the market's loudest hype machine can cool fast.

Musk's own exposure explains why the numbers move so violently. According to reports, he owns about 4.76 billion SpaceX shares and 350,000 exercisable options, while his fortune is still heavily tied to Tesla as well. That concentration means every shift in SpaceX can add or erase billions in a single day, which is exactly what has happened here.

Musk's wealth surged past $1.4 trillion in mid-June when SpaceX listed and initially soared, briefly making him the world's first trillionaire. The company priced 555.6 million shares at $135, raised $75 billion in the offering itself, and later lifted total proceeds to $85.7 billion after underwriters exercised the greenshoe option. Since then, the mood has changed sharply.

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SpaceX Stock Turns on Him

SpaceX remains the engine of the story, and not in a flattering way. The stock touched an opening-day high above $2 trillion in market value before drifting back, and it has since been pulled lower by a market that appears less willing to pay almost any price for the dream. Tesla, meanwhile, fell 3% on the same day Musk's fortune took another hit, which only sharpened the pain.

There is still a giant gulf between the price in the market and the price bulls think is coming. Raymond James analyst Brian Gesuale initiated coverage with an $800 target, while other firms sit far lower, including Arete at $401, Morgan Stanley at $300 and Goldman Sachs at $205. The average broker target is $236, still roughly 70% above the stock's trading level, which tells you Wall Street is not exactly throwing in the towel.

Gesuale argued SpaceX could become a foundational infrastructure company spanning launch, connectivity, compute and manufacturing, while Dan Ives at Wedbush called it one of the most differentiated assets in technology.

What's Happening Next for Musk

The next live test is due on Thursday, when SpaceX plans to launch the 13th Starship test flight from Starbase in Texas with 20 next-generation Starlink satellites aboard. It will be the first time the vehicle has flown with a paying payload, and the satellites are expected to try laser links with ground stations in South Africa, where Starlink still cannot legally sell service because of the country's Black ownership rules. That is the sort of detail that turns a valuation story into a real-world one.

The company's own pitch still leans heavily on Starlink, which generated most of SpaceX's revenue last year, according to the figures cited in the materials circulating around the listing. Those filings put revenue at $18.67 billion and said the service is active in 164 countries. If the satellite business keeps expanding, the bull case survives. If not, the current valuation starts to look, well, a bit mad.

Musk still controls more than 80% of SpaceX's voting power through the dual-class structure, so the market can punish him without taking the steering wheel. That is the odd little twist here, a billionaire losing a fortune at terrifying speed while still sitting squarely in charge. Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.