Ariana Grande has once again taken a public stand against body shaming. On Saturday, she used her Instagram Stories to repost a heartfelt interview she had in 2024, calling it a 'loving reminder to all.'

In the old footage, the Wicked actress and pop star directly addressed hurtful speculation about her weight. She spoke candidly about the relentless and often hurtful scrutiny she has endured regarding her appearance.

The Dangers of Public Scrutiny



Reflecting on growing up in the public spotlight from as young as 16 or 17, Grande described the experience as feeling like a 'specimen in a petri dish,' as she has been constantly observed and judged. She also used the moment to appeal directly to her social media followers, urging them to pause and consider the impact before making any remarks about someone's body or appearance, and emphasising the real emotional consequences that such comments can carry.

She also told everyone that they may forget that public figures are also humans. Grande explained that body-shaming remarks can be really 'dangerous' and 'horrible' even if the words came from family members. The singer further highlighted just how common and damaging those unwanted comments about people's bodies have become in today's culture.

'I think in today's society, there is a comfortability that we should not have at all — commenting on others' looks, appearance, what they think is going on behind the scenes or health or how they present themselves,' she said in the clip.

'From what you are wearing to your body to your face to your everything, there is a comfortability that people have commenting on that that I think is really dangerous, and I think it's dangerous for all parties involved.'

“resharing this from last year ♡ as a loving reminder to all” — ariana grande via instagram stories pic.twitter.com/m5sSMX2HGO — Ariana Grande Today (@ArianaToday) November 29, 2025

A Life Under the Spotlight: The Toll of Public Scrutiny

She revealed that the body fans once admired actually reflected one of the toughest and most challenging periods of her life. She explained that she may have looked 'healthy' on the outside but in reality, she was struggling with poor health at that time.

She acknowledged that, despite appearing to have a healthy body weight and appearance, her poor health was intensified by antidepressants and unhealthy coping strategies. What others saw as a picture of wellness was, in truth, a façade hiding the physical and emotional struggles she faced.

Moreover, the 32-year-old singer, songwriter, and actress pointed out that there are many ways to look healthy and beautiful, encouraging people to reconsider assumptions about beauty and weight, and pleaded with everyone to treat others and themselves with kindness, understanding, and care before passing judgment.

Ariana's Advocacy And Call for Kindness

Grande's message challenges everyone to pause before commenting, reminding us to see the person behind the appearance. By taking this stand, she is not merely defending herself, but advocating for respect, privacy, and compassion regarding matters of health and physical appearance.

Finally, for people who like to comment on her appearance, Grande has this to say, 'It is not welcome. I have work to do, I have a life to live, I have friends to love on, I have so much love, and it is not invited, so I do not leave space for it anymore.'