A Supreme Court decision involving actor and political activist Laurence Fox has renewed interest in a question many social media users may never expect to ask: can you be sued for a viral post?

On 22 May, the UK Supreme Court refused Fox permission to appeal a defamation ruling arising from a heated exchange on X, formerly Twitter. The court said the application did not raise 'an arguable point of law of general public importance' that warranted a hearing, leaving earlier court decisions in place.

While the case centres on high-profile public figures, it highlights how comments shared online, particularly those viewed by thousands or even millions of people, can have legal consequences under the UK's defamation laws.

Why Has the Laurence Fox Case Attracted Attention?

The dispute began in October 2020 after Fox called for a boycott of Sainsbury's over its diversity and inclusion policies. Mental Health First Aid England chief executive Simon Blake and performer Colin Seymour, better known by his stage name Crystal, separately described Fox as a racist on X. Fox responded by calling both men paedophiles.

Blake and Seymour successfully sued Fox for defamation over those allegations. Fox also brought counterclaims over being called a racist. The Court of Appeal later upheld the findings against Fox while allowing his counterclaims to proceed to a future High Court trial on separate issues.

The Supreme Court's refusal to hear a further appeal means the earlier rulings on Fox's liability remain unchanged.

Can You Sue Someone for a Social Media Post?

Yes, but not every offensive or insulting post amounts to defamation. Under Section 1 of the Defamation Act 2013, a statement must have caused, or be likely to cause, serious harm to a person's reputation before a claim can succeed. The Act applies regardless of whether a statement is published in a newspaper, on Facebook, on X or another online platform.

Courts consider factors including the nature of the allegation, how widely it was shared, and whether readers would understand it as a statement of fact rather than opinion. A post viewed by only a handful of people may have a different legal impact from one that spreads widely across social media.

What Can You Do If Someone Defames You Online?

If you believe a social media post has seriously damaged your reputation, acting quickly can help preserve your options. Legal professionals generally recommend taking screenshots of the post, noting when it was published, and keeping any comments, reposts, or other evidence showing how widely it was shared. If the content violates a platform's rules, you may also be able to report it or request that it be removed.

Whether legal action is appropriate will depend on the circumstances. Under the Defamation Act 2013, a claimant must generally show that the statement caused, or was likely to cause, serious harm to their reputation. Seeking legal advice early can help determine whether a claim is likely to meet that threshold or whether another course of action, such as requesting a correction or apology, may be more appropriate.

Does Deleting a Viral Post Prevent Legal Action?

Removing a post may limit further damage, but it does not necessarily prevent someone bringing a claim. Once a statement has been published and seen by others, a court can still consider whether it caused serious harm to the claimant's reputation.

Screenshots, reposts, and archived copies can also form part of the evidence. Each case depends on its own facts, including the wording of the post, the available defences and the extent of publication.

Why the Ruling Matters Beyond Public Figures

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Although the Fox case involves well-known personalities, the legal principles apply more broadly to ordinary social media users.

Whether comments are made on X, Facebook, TikTok or another platform, users can potentially face legal action if they publish false statements that seriously damage another person's reputation.

At the same time, UK law also protects freedom of expression through recognised defences, including truth, honest opinion, and publication on matters of public interest.

The Supreme Court's latest decision does not create new law, but it serves as a reminder that posts made in seconds can carry consequences long after they have gone viral.